April van Buren believes in the power of high school journalism.
Now, she’s got an award to prove it. Van Buren, in her 10th year in the Madison Metropolitan School District and fifth at East High School, was recently named one of three Pioneers by the National Scholastic Press Association.
“It's kind of overwhelming to be honest,” van Buren told the Cap Times. “I'd rather talk about my kids and my program anyway.”
A St. Louis-area native, van Buren spent five years teaching there and five more in New Mexico before she arrived in Madison and began working at La Follette. Her jobs have included a mix of teaching English, being a school librarian and now teaching a mix of design and technology classes.
At all of her stops, though, journalism was a key component.
“I don't want to grade essays, I really just have always wanted to be a full time journalism teacher," van Buren said, "but that's not very common. They just don't have schools where there's enough classes to be full time journalism.
“So being a librarian and a journalism teacher, I absolutely loved.”
The NSPA Pioneer recognizes educators who “make substantial contributions to high school journalism programs and scholastic journalism education outside their primary employment,” according to a press release. In van Buren’s career, that has included restarting a high school journalism organization in New Mexico, sitting on the board for Wisconsin high school journalism programs and mentoring new journalism teachers.
“While I would like to think that I'm a good journalism teacher, this award is really about all of the stuff that I've done outside of the classroom, because I believe in the power of scholastic journalism and how it makes a difference in our schools and with our students,” van Buren said. “I want to support that as much as I can everywhere, not just in my school.”
After finding out she was among this year’s recipients, van Buren researched its history and realized that past recipients included her own college journalism teacher, Vince Filak, and others she has learned from throughout her career.
“A lot of people that I really look up to and have been kind of unofficial mentors in my teaching career have won this award,” she said. “So just to be grouped in with them makes me feel really special.”
Van Buren spoke with the Cap Times about her career and the award.
What got you into teaching and education?
I was always like a little teacher, those kids that kind of mommy everybody else, I was one of those. My parents are teachers and I'm a big sister. So I knew for a really long time that I wanted to be a teacher but it wasn't until I took beginning journalism my sophomore year of high school where I was like, "This! This is what I want to teach, this is what I want to do." I thought about being a professional reporter, as well, but I really like working with young people and helping them discover their own voice. That's why I leaned to teaching instead of going into reporting and then teaching.
Why is journalism education important to you and why has that been the place that you've wanted to focus your career?
I think that literacy is huge. If you can't read and write, your options for your future are very dim. We teach reading and writing in all of our classes, not just language arts classes. But journalism is that one place where there's a real world audience, that kids are not doing this to check a box or to please a teacher and keep their grades up so their parents stay off their case. They are doing it because they are proud of the work they're doing, they see a purpose for it and they want to do well. That makes learning so meaningful.
What are some of the biggest challenges of teaching a broadcast and journalism class in 2022?
Technology's always an issue, right? Our software doesn't always jive well with the internet filters or the way they've created student profiles on the computers. Like every episode (of our broadcast news show), I'm troubleshooting why I can't export this time or whatever. I think students today are used to writing in text message style, and especially after COVID, getting kids to turn things in and on time, meeting deadlines. It's always a struggle with young people, but it's even more of a struggle I think in the last five years just meeting deadlines.
I joke, but it's not a joke, that the number one rule in (East’s broadcast journalism) Tower TV is don't get Ms. V fired. It really just comes down to ethics and judgment. How do we entertain our audience, still inform them but not try too hard or cross over into libel or just being unethical in some way?
What are the things you hope students take away from the experiences they have in your class?
I want them to be more confident in their own abilities, their own thinking. And I want them to have a more nuanced understanding of the media that they are constantly absorbing. Being a part of a group that makes media helps them have a better understanding of media, develops their media literacy.
Do you have anything else to add about the award or journalism instruction more broadly?
If administration is looking for ways to positively transform their schools, investing time, support and money in a journalism program for high school students would be really one of the best things they can do.