Team captain Matthew Wright had a tough decision to make.
The La Follette High School senior’s eSports team was down 2-0 in a best-of-five matchup in the high school state championship last month for Super Smash Bros., a fighting video game. He, the self-proclaimed second-best player on his team, and the top player were both available to choose to make sure they avoided finishing runners-up.
Wright bet on himself, even making an in-the-moment decision to play as a different character than his normal Captain Falcon to better match up with his opponent in a sudden death battle.
“I had a feeling with the matchup of these characters that this would be better for me,” Wright recalled, adding that he heard shock, disappointment and confusion from his teammates as he made the decision. “All the negative emotions came out because if I played this character, if I lose this match, then it's game, then we lose and I have to deal with that.”
It worked, as he and the other two teammates who remained finished the comeback to win the title in the program’s second year at La Follette through Madison School and Community Recreation’s afterschool programming.
“Having that weight lifted off after I took that final kill was so euphoric, it was great,” Wright recalled. “Then we ended up winning, so it was the right call at the end of the day.”
The Cap Times spoke with Wright recently about the state championship and getting involved in eSports.
How did you get involved in the eSports team?
It's kind of a passion project by our coach, Mr. Pellien, and he just started advertising it to a couple of the students in his class. I happened to be friends with one of the people in his class, so I learned about it, a few other people learned about it and last year, we just started it up.
We made some adjustments this year, streamlined everything and it turned out great. It's been super fun. It's a super casual environment. It's a bunch of people who are just really good at a video game. We practice, we push each other and it was really fun to just compete in something like that.
When I picked the game up years ago, I picked it up because it was a fun game and I just never stopped playing it. It turns out I was pretty good. It was really fun and I'm glad I got the opportunity.
What is it like to have the opportunity to play video games at school?
It's great. Most of it’s after school (but both years) it actually happened that I was in the classroom right next to the room we did eSports in in my last hour, so it was even more convenient for me. All the teachers in that wing of the school are super understanding, so I can just like say, ‘Oh, I have to go practice for eSports’ and they're like, ‘Oh, okay, cool.’ And then I just go one room down the hall, and go play video games competitively. That as a concept is super appealing.
Mind you, I didn't neglect my academics or anything, I'm a pretty good student. Being able to balance that and just to legitimately be able to say, ‘Oh, I have to leave early to go play video games,’ it felt like a dream at first.
Some people view video games as frivolous. What does it mean to you to have them as an outlet to connect with people and as a way to compete?
It's super fun. People who try and do one-to-one comparisons with other sports like football, I think they're looking at it the wrong way. I think it's a lot more comparable to something like chess, right? More of a mental game than something physical.
If you walk into a convention for a video game competition, you're not going to see a bunch of ripped dudes who are all super physically active. You're gonna see a wide variety of people of different walks of life and that's part of the fun of it, you get to meet a lot of unique people.
There is no barrier for entry. If you're short, you can still play video games, you're not locked out of the sport because you're small, or because of really anything. It's just, you pick up a controller, you get good at it, you can compete, and there's nothing stopping you. That's part of the fun, there's nothing in the way of getting anyone involved other than your own determination and having fun.
What was it like to compete in the tournament at Madison College?
It was really special. Last year, I went to state as a individual for the individual's tournament, and I did OK, I got top 16, which I was very happy with. But La Follette didn't make it (as a team) in our first year.
But it was still super fun to experience, I got to watch a bunch of other people play, we got to see this community. Now I got to experience that firsthand. We had our players and we also had some people come to support us and that was really special to have people come out to watch us play video games.
There's a really strong community around it, because I just bonded with a couple of people just talking about the game, talking about our matches, talking about characters. That type of interaction is really fun because you know you've got a shared interest, you know you've already got a bunch in common with this other person if you're at a state competition.
The energy around it, my team popping off when we won and even the team we were fighting against popping off when they won. The last match, it was super close, it was so many emotions, going back and forth and back and forth. We eventually obviously came out on top and that euphoria was so good. Really fun experience and I'm glad I got to do it properly in my final year in high school.
What have you learned from this experience?
It's really the value of the teamwork. We had a really good team. All five of us have a case for being the best player on the team. We're a really well-balanced team and that meant that every single game was super close and we just were able to out-endurance our opponents in the state. There was no weak link so we were able to wear them down and that's what taught me the value of a good team composition.
It's not just your individual performance that matters, it's not just having a super, super good number one and a bunch of OK players, you need a good one, two, three, four and five and you need everyone to be playing at their top level.