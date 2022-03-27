In 2011, Kelsey Brannan hosted her first radio show on WSUM 91.7 FM as a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Inspired by the 2000 movie starring John Cusack and the 1995 novel by Nick Hornby, she dubbed it “High Fidelity,” a name she admits is “a little embarrassing now.” The show brought music from lesser-known artists to the student radio station’s airwaves.
More than a decade later, Brannan is back at WSUM, this time as general manager — a role she took over from cofounder Dave Black, who retired in November and died in February. He served as WSUM’s general manager for 26 years.
In her position, Brannan oversees the station’s daily operations, making way for students and community members to create their own programming: from segments on sports and debate to shows featuring all kinds of music, including “the best makeout music” during the big band era.
While Brannan is just six months into the WSUM job, she’s no stranger to the inner workings of the radio and music industries. Her previous experience includes stints at Minnesota Public Radio, Seattle Theatre Group and Seattle’s KEXP 90.3 FM.
In her office at WSUM, decorated with prints from her favorite concerts and bands, she recently spoke to the Cap Times about her journey in radio and what it’s like returning to the station that helped launch her career.
How did you first get involved with WSUM?
For all of my undergrad career in 2010 to 2014, I worked at WSUM in some way. I started off as a DJ. For two years, I hosted “Live@WSUM,” which still exists. We bring a band into the studio to play live in our conference room and it's a really big service to our local music community.
Then I was a traffic director, which is the receptionist and first line of defense for any questions that come into the station. I later moved into the role of program director, which oversees all of the programming that happens on the air.
It really shaped my whole college experience. I wanted to go straight for my Ph.D. and be a literature professor. But then I decided I didn't like reading enough to devote my whole life to it. I bounced around a bit and landed in the communication arts department, which I loved, but I really liked the hands-on broadcast education that I got here. I ended up working in radio after that.
What do you remember about the station from back then?
It’s funny because the space looks almost exactly the same, except everything on the walls is more organized because we've had students who have really invested in the aesthetic of the station.
The biggest change is that a month ago we lost our founding general manager Dave Black. That's very felt here at the station. He started the concept of WSUM eight years before it was even on the air and had been with the station for 26 years. He was the heart and soul of WSUM and my mentor from the moment that I got here. He retired in November, I came here in September. I was very fortunate to have some overlap with him so that he could train me on how to do the job.
What has it been like stepping into Dave Black’s shoes?
He would laugh if he heard me say this, but it's been very intimidating stepping into his shoes. They were literally and figuratively very large. But he was never quiet about the amount of confidence he had in me being able to take on the role.
When you stay in the same job for 26 years, you get very good at doing things in your own style, so I feel very lucky to be able to continue Dave’s legacy here at WSUM. I feel as though he and I have different leadership styles, but I'm very much a leader that was built in his image because he was such an influence on me. I’m coming back into this position with the knowledge that he gave me, so I feel good about where we're heading — but it's certainly a big task to take on.
What do you think makes WSUM special for students?
They have a lot of creative leeway. When I was a student here, I felt like I had a lot of creative freedom and opportunities to practice in an environment where it was safe to make mistakes. I knew I had a safety net in Dave and his leadership, so I really try to be that for my students as well. I hope that they see this as a unique opportunity to develop their skills in a space where they can learn and grow. At WSUM, we have something for everybody: music, sports or news or podcasts.
What I've also been impressed with in the time that I've been back here is that the students are very invested in the culture outside of what happens on the air. They host a variety of clubs every week that get people coming in and talking about what they're passionate about. We didn't have that when I was a student here. There's a community that's being built even higher than the community that we already had.
What do you hope people will take away from being part of the radio station?
I want them to take away exactly what they need from this experience. Some want to be sportscasters or go into talent management or a communications job. But not every student who comes through WSUM has aspirations to work in radio. And I think that's fine.
This is a resource that’s open to everyone, and the skills that you can gain here are so transferable — you can take them anywhere.
What has been your biggest takeaway from working in radio?
What I go into my day thinking is going to be the most stressful thing is almost never the thing that ends up being the most stressful. It's an industry where no matter what environment you're in, you always have to be prepared to pivot and think on your feet.
When you're in a live show or broadcast environment, things in the studio can break. The software can go down at any given moment, and you're making decisions that truly will get you through the next 30 seconds to a minute to five minutes — that’s the time frame you have to focus on.
Do you have any standout memories in your career so far?
When I worked for “The Current” at Minnesota Public Radio, I had the good fortune of meeting Prince before he passed away. It was very strange. When I met him, he was wearing a tunic with his face on it — a giant picture of his face. And he had on light-up kids sneakers. I'm also a petite person, but he was shorter than me and probably 30 pounds lighter. He was just like a force of nature.
He invited members of the music industry to give feedback on an album that he was producing for different artists and we got to hear it ahead of time. Unfortunately, I was too scared to speak, but I had a boss on either side of me and they were able to speak on behalf of our staff. That's a standout moment for sure. I don't think I'll ever meet anyone more famous than that.
What kind of music or podcasts do you listen to?
I gravitate towards punk mostly and post-punk rock music. That’s my niche when I'm looking for comfort. I like New York punk in the 1970s: Patti Smith, The Ramones, Television, Talking Heads — anything from the CBGBs crowd.
But I also love discovering new music, which is what drew me to radio in the first place. Every day I'm on music blogs figuring out what singles were released, what albums are coming out this week. I just dump everything that I'm even slightly interested in into a giant Spotify playlist for the month and have that on rotation.
In the morning, I start my day off listening to news podcasts: “The Rachel Maddow Show,” “The Daily,” “What a Day.” And for fun, lots of weird culture podcasts. I really like “You're Wrong About.” It’s kind of all over the place, but I like to listen to a variety.