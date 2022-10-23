John Newman has “always been fascinated with plants.”
From picking strawberries in his family’s backyard garden to noticing the dandelions and chicory weeds growing between the sidewalk cracks, he always found something to appreciate. Eventually certified as a master naturalist, he landed a role as the Naturalist-in-Residence with the Madison Public Library to lead programming in September and October.
Newman has led a variety of community events to connect residents with nature, from foraging and nature walks to art workshops and birding.
He has two more coming up: “Painting Nature: Postcards of the Present and Future” at Turville Point Conservation Park from 10-11:30 a.m. on Monday and “Stranger Nature” at Owen Park from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Newman plans to ask participants at the Oct. 24 event, at which they’ll paint the nature around them, to also envision and perhaps paint a more environmentally friendly version of Madison’s skyline, helping them to imagine a “sort of utopian future that we could have if we want to get there.”
“Until we start imagining what that beautiful nature-connected utopia looks like, I don't think we're going to start making steps towards getting there,” he said. “This event is sort of like a very small tiptoeing in that direction, so that we can start imagining that future.”
The Cap Times spoke with Newman about nature and his role as a naturalist.
What drove you to become a naturalist?
As I grew older, as I went to school and college, I remember struggling to find a major that I was really interested in but finding myself eventually drawn to botany and being like, "Oh yeah, of course. It's plants. It's always been plants."
It's been kind of a windy road but I always find myself coming back to plants, nature, talking about nature, teaching about nature, sharing this stuff with my friends and family and really anyone who will let me keep talking about it.
What is it you hoped to share with people through these events and programming with the library?
My original intention has been to get people really excited, fill people with wonder and awe about nature. And I still want to do that, but as I've been doing these programs, I'm finding that there's a little bit of a disconnect sometimes between people and nature and I'm hoping to reconnect people to nature... sometimes nature that's right outside their window.
Even if you live in a city, crows and pigeons are part of nature. Pigeons, their ancestors were rock doves who used to hang out on cliffsides and the reason they're in our cities is because our buildings are functionally the same as a cliffside. Crows are frighteningly intelligent creatures and I would love to have a chance to talk more about how they remember human beings and how they tell each other about us.
I want to fill people with awe even if they live in the densest urban environment. Often around Madison there isn't even that... there's so many places where there's trees and fields, and people will go out there to read books, but some people aren't taking a moment to sit and look around and recognize the family that they have right next to them.
I feel like some of the revolutions in science haven't hit humans as hard as they should have because evolution wasn't just saying that humans evolved from apes. .... Evolution was also saying that that family tree goes all the way back to bacteria and you are connected to plants and fungi. The grass that you sit on is a cousin of yours, billions of times removed, but it's still a cousin of yours. Same with the bugs crawling on that grass and the birds flying in the air.
Every living thing on earth is related to each other and that's an awe-inspiring revelation, but most of our days we don't have time to think about that stuff. Survival is an important instinct, but sometimes in our daily lives, it can overwhelm everything else and it's important to reconnect back to that wonder and back to the earth because it can sometimes alleviate stress, but also just because it feels important to do that.
Why is it important for people to appreciate nature?
There's this wonderful definition of humility that I've come across where it's not just recognizing your smallness, but it's also recognizing your bigness. Humility is making sure that you don't have too much pride but also too little awareness of yourself. Humans are very small in the grand scheme of the universe, but when it comes to this planet, we are very big creatures and we have a very big impact on the creatures around us.
It's kind of like being a creature at a dinner table, and not realizing that there's other creatures at that dinner table and just eating all the food that we possibly can and not leaving much for anyone else. But if you look up and recognize, oh, there are other creatures at this dinner table with me, all of this food is not just for me, all of these resources aren't just for me, all of these seats aren't just for me, I'm a part of this bigger dinner party here. Then I think we can make more wise and skillful decisions when it comes to the nature that we live with.
I'm not going to say that individuals can make the biggest possible difference, a lot of this is systemic, and a part of our economic system. I think if enough people recognize (how they are part of nature) it can have an impact on our institutions and our economic systems.
If you fall in love with the natural spaces around you, you don't just sit there in awe all of the time. A lot of the time people will turn that awe and wonder into productive activity where they want to make a big difference in this space. That's I think, maybe not the most important aspect of this but I think it is a big facet of this. It goes a long way to making ourselves more responsible animals. That's been part of the throughline with a lot of my work is trying to turn humans into more responsible creatures.
What is your favorite place in nature to visit?
That is a hard question to pin down. I probably have a few places.
(Newman named Indian Lake Park, the Longenecker Boardwalk and bubbling springs at the UW Arboretum, Governor’s Island, Olin-Turville Park, Warner Park, Elver Park and Lake Hill City Park as he deliberated).
If I had to choose a favorite, oof, it is so hard to pick. Lakeshore Nature Conservancy would be up there though. Especially because it's one of the only places I've ever discovered ramps (the plant) in Madison. Part of that is because it is a conservancy where you are specifically not allowed to take anything, so these more rare plants can appear a bit more often and not have any fear of human disturbances.
You are neurodivergent. How has that affected your relationship with the natural world?
I definitely find that when I struggle to verbally or behaviorally connect with other human beings, it can be relieving at times to be out in a space where there are less human beings and where there are different rules for conduct. If you're out in nature, you don't have to think of something clever to say, for instance, because most of the animals and plants around you aren't listening specifically to the words that you're saying.
Myself personally, it's easy to fall into feeling like I don't know anything, feeling like I don't have any areas of expertise myself. And it can feel comforting to remember the amount of natural sciences learning that I've taken on and the amount of naturalist work that I've conducted. It's sort of a small antidote to that imposter syndrome. It's personally easy to worry that I don't have much to offer, and it's helpful to remember the things that I might actually have to offer and the things that I might actually have some expertise in.
Some of my neurological conditions, some of the ways that I'm neurodivergent, predispose me toward stimulation seeking behavior. One of the places that I've learned the most has always been museums because I'm surrounded on all sides by amazing stuff to look at and learn about and nature is very similar to that for me. I'm always surrounded by greenery, or by sounds, things to learn, animals that are creeping by. Having that can draw the attention, especially of people with ADHD so well in a way that classrooms might not. So that has probably had at least some impact on the way that I've learned the subject and to learn the most in my life.