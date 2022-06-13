Q&A: Cherokee Middle School principal receives statewide recognition

Anuradha Ebbe took over as the Cherokee Heights Middle School principal in summer 2020 amid an unprecedented time in education.
Less than two years later, the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators named her its Secondary Principal of the Year for 2022. Ebbe, who spent nine years as principal at Madison’s Shorewood Elementary School prior to coming to Cherokee, said the recognition helped to “uplift the community.”
“Right now in education, I really believe every teacher, principal needs to be celebrated because there are challenges in every school,” she told the Cap Times. “This type of celebration should be happening everywhere at this time in particular.”
The former Memorial High School teacher received the award in an April ceremony at the school, and is now up for a national recognition from the National Association of Secondary School Principals, which she expects to find out about this fall.
After a community member nominated her for a state recognition, Ebbe had to fill out an application for the AWSA award. That process, she said, allowed her to “slow down and think about” what she and her staff had accomplished during the pandemic.
She spoke with the Cap Times about what she’s learned in her two years at Cherokee and what it takes to be a good principal.
What were some of the standout things that you realized through the application process?
One of the biggest things was how we co-created our equity vision. That was a huge piece of it, having our families, our students and our staff really lean in, look at our data, both numerical (and) looking at our interviews with our families, especially families who have not been included in school decisions before, students who have not been. Then we created our equity vision, which is, “In order to grow academically and professionally, community members will create a just and antiracist school where we all feel safe, seen, heard and connected.” It wasn't something that we just set aside, but we really dove in. The first thing everybody wanted to do was define what antiracism meant to us.
The other piece was understanding what antiracist practice includes is really having high expectations for all kids, and then giving kids what they need. We really started leaning into a schoolwide reading culture and a data culture. We had all this data, and we hadn't really dug into it in the past to see why we are here for certain demographic groups and what we need to do differently as teachers and as principals. Our kids, they come with gifts, but what do we need to do differently? So we really changed our approaches in the classroom and created lessons that are more culturally responsive, but also giving kids small group instruction, which wasn't really happening here before.
What have been some of the biggest challenges of being a principal through the pandemic?
Personally, I'm a very social person, I like to be with people. So getting to know my community, my kids, my scholars, my staff, my families, even our community partners was really challenging through Zoom. Some of (the kids) were, like me, having a hard time with Zoom, they were not able to engage. So we had to really problem solve around that too.
Then the other piece was the pandemic exacerbated all the inequities, right? So what was really challenging was to understand what families were going through, because it was more than what it was before. So really trying to mobilize my staff in a way that is supportive of families while also at the same time not overloading staff, we got to really think about that.
We did a lot of community restorative justice circles through Zoom, where we got together and just talked, even if we didn't have solutions, it was just really nice to be together in a community circle in a Zoom and talk about what we're going through. That really helped, as we came back in person, had some level of relationships, but it still wasn't where it needed to be, so that was really hard. Then finding the resources to do the work when families are struggling so much, and our students too, that still is quite a challenge.
Also, I'm just really grateful, my own family (with two children) was like, "We got this, you go do what you need to, we know you'll be there for us in a different way this year." It's really nice to have that support, too.
What are the key qualities that make a good principal or an award-winning principal?
Being a principal really is about inspiring people. You do that through relationships, you really look at people's strengths and really support them in doing great things. The other thing as a personal quality that principals should have, especially in this time, is agility. Really being able to be flexible. You have a plan, but be ready to switch and not get shaken up by that, but just really problem solve, think through, keep everybody else calm and focused in the process. Then really making sure that during that, you really have to be visionary. This is about kids, we're all doing this in service of children. We have to have a social justice lens as principals, that's our job, to really stand by that, no matter what. That's an important quality, too, to have that determination.
Given all the challenges you mentioned, what did it mean to receive a recognition like this at this time?
I was humbled, first of all, because a lot of the learning I've done comes from my colleagues and people who have mentored me. I was so thankful and grateful for all the people in my life who have shaped my leadership, including our students and staff. So it was a very joyous moment. It also, I felt, was a reflection of our community. You as a leader can't do this work alone, it's really around shared leadership. Our families, students, staff, everybody does this work together so it felt like, wow, our community is being recognized. For me, that was important because I think sometimes in schools where there are higher numbers of Black and brown children, there are some narratives that are not true. To uplift our community in this way, to see how we shine, that meant a lot to me.