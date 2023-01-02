Growing up as a Vietnamese refugee in a predominantly white community, Beth Nguyen began grappling with her identity at an early age.
At 8 months old, she and her family fled Vietnam by ship after the fall of Saigon, eventually immigrating to Grand Rapids, Michigan. Nguyen detailed that journey, her coming of age and her longing to fit in as an American in her award-winning debut memoir “Stealing Buddha’s Dinner,” published in 2007.
Now an English and Asian American studies professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Nguyen teaches others how to shape their own thoughts and experiences into meaningful stories. “Find that perspective,” she encourages them. “Meld into it. Use it.”
Fifteen years following “Stealing Buddha’s Dinner,” Nguyen’s fourth book comes out this July. In “Owner of a Lonely Heart,” she explores her relationship with her mother after she stayed behind in Vietnam, and did not see Nguyen again until she was 19.
The Cap Times recently spoke with the author about her work, the power of identity, the art of storytelling and her latest nonfiction piece.
Why did you choose to write “Stealing Buddha’s Dinner” as a memoir rather than fiction?
I think it’s really important for people to figure out why they’re writing. For me personally, it took the process of writing memoir, writing nonfiction, to understand what I was doing as a writer of any genre. This is true for students at any level, at any time in life. Writing nonfiction is useful because it helps us figure out what we really need to say.
I went through that process, and that’s why my first book turned out nonfiction. I love fiction and writing fiction, but I wasn’t doing that to any kind of sense of satisfaction. The writing block was that I wasn’t dealing with all the stuff that I needed to deal with. Once I dealt with it, once I wrote it, I knew how to better write fiction.
And the subject you weren’t initially dealing with was your own identity?
Absolutely. There’s a reason why nonfiction is so important. It’s the reason why it’s such a hugely growing field — people are embracing the fact that we need to explore our identities.
From your book, I know that you’ve always been very conscious of your identity since you were a kid. How has that relationship with your identity — or the way you think about it — changed from when you were young?
I think that one’s concept of one’s own identity changes over time. And it has to. That is something I’ve thought about a lot and learned from the time of “Stealing Buddha’s Dinner,” which was 15 years ago. My next book is coming out this year, and I feel like it is a very different kind of nonfiction book from my first book. It shows how much my perspective has shifted from then.
Our identities are not fixed. To me, it’s a very important concept to recognize for ourselves and for other people to realize. The identity of somebody I knew 15 years ago may have shifted in a way. I don’t think our identities can be fixed to one time period, one tweet, one interaction.
We have to allow ourselves the space — the grace — to change. And if we do that, we have to allow that for other people. That is probably the most helpful I can be.
Tell me more about “Owner of a Lonely Heart.” What can readers expect to learn about you?
It is about my relationship with my biological mother and traces the misses I’ve had with her over the years. I haven’t kept track well, but I would say this book has taken me about seven or eight years to write.
I just feel so relieved to have found a narrative shape for this book. And I’m so relieved I was able to write it, revise it and finish it — even though it took almost 10 years.
I’ve also gotten some pretty intense reactions from people who have read it, saying they stayed up all night reading it and cried their eyes out. I’m like, “Oh no! Sorry!”
I’ve learned a lot about your personal history from your work, but you also include aspects of Asian American history in very creative ways. It’s something I didn’t learn much about in school growing up. How has that played out for you?
I didn’t learn anything about Asian American history until I was in college. Asian American literature and Asian American studies classes were pivotal for me. They showed me what was possible. They showed me that there are histories and stories that go ignored. It gave me a sense of possibility, it gave me a sense of permission. It showed me that Asian stories matter, too.