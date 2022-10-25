Several hundred protesters gathered at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Memorial Union Monday to voice their anger over a campus event featuring conservative political commentator Matt Walsh and to rally for transgender rights.
Some students and faculty have criticized UW-Madison for allowing Walsh to speak. They believe Walsh — who screened his new documentary “What Is A Woman?” at the event — is transphobic and harmful.
Hours before the event, graffiti disparaging the self-described “theocratic fascist” appeared on the Memorial Union and in Alumni Park. By the time Walsh was slated to speak, however, the university had mostly cleared away the messages.
“I think the fact that (UW-Madison) allowed him to come speak on the campus is despicable,” said protest organizer Rayna Corda, “and I think that students and community members had every right to be upset about it.”
The Walsh event was hosted by the UW-Madison chapter of Young Americans for Freedom, a conservative group which advocates “free enterprise, a strong national defense, individual freedom and traditional values.”
The groups Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition for Health, and Socialist Alternative, organized the protest. Mateja Clark, a member of MARRCH, said the organization had been planning the protest for a little over a month.
“We know that we're not going to change the minds of Matt Walsh or the people who are going there to support him,” Clark said. “We just want people to know that trans people are people and also to highlight discrimination against trans people.”
At the protest, speakers spoke in support of the transgender community and also called on UW-Madison to better protect students, and demanded that white allies put Black and brown people at the center of their activism.
In unity the protesters chanted, “We will not be quiet! Stonewall was a riot! We will not play nice! We’re fighting for our lives!”
“I just turned 70 in June and I have been protesting since I’ve been a little kid,” protester Joe Weinberg said. “I’ll stay here until they pry my cold, dead fingers from off my signs.”
Counterprotesters from Brookfield’s Mercy Seat Christian Church also came to preach to students, though they were outnumbered by those in support of trans rights. Both groups argued face-to-face until officers from the UW-Madison Police Department escorted the counterprotesters to Library Mall.
“These people are promoting for little kids to get their genitals chopped off, or their breasts to be removed, and they’re saying we’re the ones endangering them?” counterprotester Jonathan Storms said.
Matt Walsh at the Union
Meanwhile, the line for the Walsh event spanned more than four flights of stairs inside the Union. Some transgender allies attended, but most of the audience appeared to be Walsh supporters.
Walsh began his talk in the Great Hall by calling out UW-Madison for approving the event and then issuing a statement of support for students who criticized him. Dean of students Christina Olstad and associate vice chancellor Gabe Javier wrote they affirm “people across the spectrum of identities … especially in times like this.”
“I would like to just say to the UW-Madison administration, you should be ashamed of yourselves, you are disgraceful, self-debasing cowards,” Walsh said as the crowd cheered. “You spineless, gutless clowns owe me an apology.”
Walsh continued to share his thoughts on gender, saying he believes there are only two genders: man and woman.
“The truth matters more than anything. It matters more than your life. And more than mine,” Walsh said. “So, if my speaking truth really did put your life at risk, as you claim, I would still speak it. It’s worth the cost.”
The event was funded in part by a $2,000 grant from UW-Madison’s student governance body, Associated Students of Madison, and $8,000 from the national YAF organization. ASM chair Ndemazea Fonkem cited ASM’s “viewpoint neutrality” policy on educational events, which required the organization to give funding to UW-Madison’s YAF group to host the speaker.
Fonkem added ASM is reconsidering the structure of its event funding after criticism from students for its monetary support of YAF.
Safety concerns
Ahead of the event, UW-Madison student Harlan Gunderson said he has felt less safe on campus since the speaker was announced.
“Since I came out, I felt supported. I felt like I was in a good environment,” Gunderson said. “And then I hear about this and I realized that I'm not as safe on campus as I thought I was.”
Gunderson said he no longer feels comfortable walking alone, especially with a transgender pride flag pin on his backpack. It takes him 20 minutes longer to get home because he waits for the bus instead of walking.
“I feel a lot less inclined to be more proud or forward about who I am,” Gunderson said.
Because other students invited Walsh to campus, Gunderson said he does not always know who he is safe around.
“I look at fellow students, and I'm like, ‘Do you not want me to exist? Do you want me to? Do you hate me without even knowing me?’” Gunderson said. “It's terrifying.”
Transgender allies respond
UW's Gender and Sexuality Campus Center, which supports LGBTQ+ students, also hosted an all-day “Trans Community Day and Film Night” on Monday as an act of resistance.
“Things like this (Walsh) event expose trans and nonbinary folks to harmful, ostracizing, isolating and violent rhetoric,” said GSCC director Warren Scherer, noting that LGBTQIA+ folks experience increased levels of violence, harassment and bias.
At the community day, students and staff played games, wrote affirmations and made crafts.
Scherer said the support from friends and “chosen family” of the GSCC has made it possible to tell students, “you are not isolated, the community here supports and affirms you.”
“What counteracts pushes toward isolation, erasure, so on and so forth? Community, visibility, and so on,” Scherer said prior to the event. “I believe that the space on Monday, the Trans Community Day and Film Night, will do precisely that.”
The Young Democratic Socialists of America also created a petition to cancel the Walsh event, which garnered over 560 signatures.
Nathan Schilling, co-chair of YDSA, said the group initially hoped to stop the event. Members plan to deliver the petition to the administration to hold the university accountable.
“The responsibility is more to protect students than it is to provide a soapbox for this fascist to speak on,” Schilling said, after acknowledging the university’s need to protect free speech.
Schilling and the rest of YDSA decided to attend the GSCC event instead of the protest.
“As socialists, the YDSA doesn't want to be purely reactionary to this guy’s transphobic fascist agenda,” Schilling said.
UW-Madison student Zack O’Conner shared similar concerns about the university’s role in allowing Walsh to come to campus, saying the student response brought attention to UW-Madison’s “lack of care and lack of dedication to protecting trans folks.
“UW definitely needs to be more ardently pro-trans,” O’Conner said. “The university should just be allowed to break its own rules when they clearly are so amoral; when the rules are clearly getting in the way of making people feel safe.”
Scherer added the campus community is not finished in its fight to protect and support transgender students.
The GSCC is “seeking to transform campus to be more inclusive of affirming and responsive to trans and non-binary folks,” Scherer said. “That is an ongoing thing.”
“I would love for every single trans campus community member, broader Madison community member, and especially the students, to know that they will always find support and affirmation at the campus center,” Scherer said. “We see them, we honor them, we celebrate them.”
Cap Times reporter Kayla Huynh contributed to this report.