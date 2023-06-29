Thousands of students across Wisconsin could soon learn to read differently.
A bill headed to Gov. Tony Evers’ desk, approved by the state Senate on Wednesday and the Assembly a week earlier, features a variety of new requirements for the state and local school districts on phonics-based reading instruction for 4-year-old kindergarten through third grade.
Third grade is widely considered a key turning point for literacy, when students move from “learning to read” to “reading to learn.”
Evers has not yet announced whether he will sign the bill.
Below, the Cap Times explains what the legislation would mean for students, schools and families:
What is the state of literacy in Wisconsin?
Not good, and many would call it a crisis.
In the Madison Metropolitan School District, just 37.5% of third-graders tested proficient or advanced in reading last year on the state’s Forward Exam. Yet that was better than the state overall, which had 34.8% of Wisconsin third-graders testing at that level.
Broken down by demographics, reading scores also highlight the state’s ongoing opportunity gap in education: 62.9% of Black third-graders scored below basic in 2021-22, and just under 8% scored proficient or advanced. Among Hispanic students, 39.7% scored below basic and 17.7% scored proficient or advanced.
For white students, those numbers were 17.7% below basic and 42.9% proficient or advanced.
What does the bill do?
The bill has a long list of provisions that would affect a range of people from state officials to students.
The one most likely to be directly felt by teachers, students and families would require students who don’t reach a reading benchmark on a literacy test in third grade to repeat third grade reading instruction. A previous version of the bill would have required such students to fully repeat third grade, but that was altered as an attempt at compromise.
For school districts, the bill would forbid them from buying any early literacy curriculum that uses the “three cueing” method, often part of what’s been called “balanced literacy,” a popular method for teaching young children to read that has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years.
“Cueing” involves using context clues like pictures or the words that came before and after to figure out a word. Phonics, on the other hand, focuses on the sounds that letters make and how they form together to make a word.
A new Council on Early Literacy Curricula, under the state Department of Public Instruction, would have a list of recommended curricula to buy after evaluating them for their focus on what’s known as the “science of reading,” or a phonics-focused approach.
Beginning in the 2024-25 school year, districts also would have to give at least three literacy screening assessments each year to all students in grades K-3. Those who score below a certain threshold would receive a “personal reading plan” to help them address their literacy growth.
Districts would also have to notify parents of their child’s results on an early literacy assessment within 15 days of scoring the assessment.
In college classrooms, teacher prep programs would be required to instruct their students on how to teach reading using a phonics-based approach.
DPI would also be able to contract with literacy consultants and send them to local school districts to help teachers with professional development.
The state budget includes $50 million for early literacy efforts.
Why phonics?
The bill is focused on phonics as part of a nationwide shift toward what’s called the “science of reading.”
At issue is a debate over the best method to teach students. The “reading wars,” as they’ve been called, highlight a divide between the “science of reading,” which focuses heavily on phonics, and “balanced literacy,” a method widely used in which literacy is taught through a variety of readings and word studies.
Recent attention on low literacy rates and the long-term consequences of not learning to read while in school, including through a recent podcast, “Sold a Story,” have put the focus on the different approaches.
Other states have passed similar legislation requiring school districts to use the “science of reading,” including Mississippi, which has seen growth in reading scores in the years since the legislation.
Why wouldn’t Evers sign the bill?
The initial version of the bill requiring full third grade retention for poor readers was a bright red line for Evers and State Superintendent Jill Underly.
In a statement after the original legislation was introduced, Underly said she did not support the bill as written.
“We are supportive of a literacy bill, but this version of the bill includes a retention policy requirement, and that is a non-starter for us because, as drafted, it is harmful to our learners, families, and communities,” Underly said.
Evers’ spokesperson, Britt Cudaback, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the governor shared her concerns and did not support the bill as it was drafted at the time. Cudaback did not respond to a question from the Cap Times Wednesday about whether Evers would sign the new version.
A week later, bill authors changed the provision so that third graders would be held back only for reading instruction, not all classes. Other states have included such provisions in their reading legislation, as well, but DPI officials told the Senate Committee on Education earlier this month that they opposed even a requirement to repeat reading instruction at a grade level.
In the statement to the committee, DPI officials pointed to research showing limited or no benefits to retention; suggested non-white students, those experiencing poverty and those with disabilities would be more likely to be retained and experience negative outcomes; and noted that elementary school schedules could make the reading retainment requirement difficult to manage.
“Why through this state law impose mandatory retention without a parental or caregiver role and voice in that decision?” the agency’s testimony states. “A one size-fits all legal mandate, which this law imposes, is wrong.”
Underly would later put out a statement celebrating that she and legislators had "reached an agreement" on the reading legislation.
What would it mean for the Madison Metropolitan School District?
The biggest change in MMSD would be how the district would structure the ongoing third grade reading instruction for fourth graders who were retained for scoring too low on the reading assessment the prior year.
The district only a year ago purchased two new early literacy curricula for grades K-5, one for English and one for dual-language programs, with the “science of reading” in mind.
In December 2020, the district and the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Education announced an Early Literacy Task Force to look at how to teach students how to read and how to prepare teachers to do so. That task force published a 104-page report in December 2021 outlining 28 recommendations for the future of early literacy instruction in MMSD and in UW-Madison’s teaching preparation program.