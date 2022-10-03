A petition with more than 500 signatures is calling for the firing of a McFarland High School administrator, alleging “she was found to have said the N word to an African American student.”
McFarland School District superintendent Aaron Tarnutzer wrote in an email that the district “does not have any comment at this time” other than the emails about the incident that were sent to students, families and staff. On Sept. 15, Tarnutzer acknowledged an incident that involved the use of the n-word in one of those emails.
“We have addressed this matter with the students and staff members involved,” Tarnutzer wrote. “The District hopes students, families and staff members appreciate that the District cannot comment further on this matter as it involves a confidential pupil and personnel matter.”
The Cap Times sent an email to the staff member accused of using the word Monday, but did not receive a response.
The School Board agenda for Monday night includes a closed session to consider “administrative staff member employment” for someone at the high school, though they are not named on the agenda.
Eleven days after the superintendent’s message, on Sept. 26, an email from high school principal Jeff Finstad and associate principal Sarah Busalacchi again acknowledged the incident, but shed little light on what happened or what had been done.
“The MHS administration is aware that many of our students and staff are asking a lot of questions regarding the next steps regarding the use of a racial epithet, the N-word at MHS,” they wrote.
While that email was “intended to provide some updates to the extent that we are able given that it involves a confidential pupil and personnel (staff) matter,” there were still limited details on what happened.
They did, however, point to meetings with students, staff and community members “who have been impacted the most by this incident” since it occurred.
“We have and will continue to answer the questions that we can answer, provide support, and ask for what they and others need,” they wrote. “For some students, this incident has led them to share other experiences in their life that they hadn't shared before, as well as how they feel we can continue to grow as a school and a community.
“We are grateful for the wisdom they have shared, and their courage to speak their truth.”
Last week, the principals wrote, they were reaching out to student organizations including the Black Student Union, United Against Hate, Natural Circles of Support, Multicultural Club and GSA “to listen and generate a dialogue to identify how we can move forward.
“We have amazing students who are true partners in this work,” the administrators wrote. “We must empower them.”
They promised to “continue to provide updates to you as the situation evolves,” and wrote that they were working on both short- and long-term processes to help restore relationships that had been strained “due to recent events.”
Both messages assured recipients that the district and school do not tolerate “the use of racial epithets or slurs or any type of harassment based on race.
“Those are words that should not be spoken at MHS by anyone at any time while attending MHS,” the principals wrote.