For most weeks in the first semester of 2022-23, more than 60% of substitute openings for paraprofessionals in the Madison Metropolitan School District went unfilled.
The Cap Times, through an open records request submitted last month, received data from the first semester showing the fill rate by week in MMSD for teachers and paraprofessionals. It adds context to the concerning picture painted by some staff members in a story late last month.
“There's so many kids that aren't getting the services they're supposed to be getting because the people who should be providing those services, whose job it is to provide those services, have to be doing something else,” one teacher said.
For teachers, the weekly fill rate peaked at just over 60%, a mark met in just five of the semester’s 21 weeks.
For paraprofessionals, which covers positions like special education assistants, it’s worse. That weekly fill rate never even reached 50% — it only surpassed 40% in three of the 21 weeks, mostly falling between 30% and 40%.
In the 2021-22 school year, the district had a 54.62% fill rate for teachers and a 41.35% fill rate for paraprofessionals.
The Cap Times couldn’t calculate the overall rates so far this year with the information the district provided, which came in the form of a bar graph without the exact percentage of the weekly fill rates or an overall number.
Below are the graphs the district provided:
The Cap Times had specifically requested data similar to what was provided in Weekly Updates to the School Board last school year. That included the number of absences each week and the percent filled and unfilled, including by day and with the number of central office personnel used as substitutes.
In its response to the request, the district’s records office wrote that staff were “still searching for records that contain similar data contained in the weekly report that you referenced in your email.”
The Cap Times on Monday requested “the exact percentages for each week that were put into the graph.” That information had not been provided as of Thursday.
Last month, MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds told the Cap Times in an email that, “As long as the nationwide teacher shortage persists, when teaching positions become vacant, we can expect various situations where addressing these challenges may require temporary staffing solutions to continue learning for our scholars until a new hire can be made,” LeMonds wrote.
He stressed that MMSD currently “employs its largest teacher workforce since 2017, and with fewer students.
“Within the last 12 months alone, the district has hired more teachers than it has in its recent history,” LeMonds wrote. “That said, the nationwide teacher shortage remains a very real concern, and continues to impact schools in Wisconsin and across the country, in ways similar to what was detailed by some of our staff who spoke to you.
“These teacher experiences reflect the kind of challenges schools can sometimes face while we continue our work to address this nationwide problem.”