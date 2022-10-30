Out-of-school suspensions were up at the middle school level in the Madison Metropolitan School District last year, while stark disparities remained by race and disability status.
The latest suspension data was shared with the School Board in the Oct. 6 Weekly Update from administration, which was posted on the district’s website in the past few days. It was part of a larger update on the Behavior Education Plan (BEP).
In 2021-22, there were 1,714 out-of-school suspensions (OSS) given to 766 students in grades 6-8. That was up from the 986 given to 529 students in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 school year, and most significantly from the 1,459 given to 714 students in the last fully in-person school year, 2018-19.
OSS dropped at both the high school and elementary school level, the latter aided by an October 2021 change to the BEP that forbade suspensions as a punishment for students in grades 4K-5.
Among high schools, there were just 12 more OSS in 2021-22 than 2019-20, despite an extra three months of in-person instruction. The 909 suspensions last year was well below the 1,303 given out in the 2018-19 school year.
In-school suspensions (ISS), meanwhile, were down at all levels of schools with fewer students involved. The largest drop from 2018-19 came at the high school level, which went from 1,286 ISS then to 320 last year.
Among the district’s goals with the BEP is to reduce disproportionality in suspension rates, a goal that School Board members have also heavily discussed in recent years.
In a discussion on the Behavior Education Plan in spring 2021, board members expressed concerns about the ongoing disparities. They said the district needed to act with urgency to change those outcomes instead of looking at incremental progress.
“Black students can’t afford for us to pat ourselves on the back along the way,” board member Ali Muldrow said. “If we can avoid criminalizing our white students, we can avoid it for everybody else.”
While 2021-22 was a slight step in that direction, significant gaps remain between Black and white students, students with disabilities and without and low-income and not low-income student groups.
Black students, for example, received 52% of OSS, though they make up just 19% of the student population. Multiracial students also received a disproportionate amount of OSS, with 9% of the student body but 12% of OSS.
Both are down slightly from prior years, with Black students at 54% of OSS in 2019-20 and 56% of OSS in 2018-19.
Every other racial and ethnic group had a smaller percentage of suspensions compared to its percentage of the overall student body. That most starkly applies to white students, who make up 41% of the student body but only 13% of OSS.
There was significant change in the disproportionality among students with disabilities, but it still is out of line with the overall student body. In 2021-22, 35% of OSS were given to students with disabilities compared to 16% of the total student population being students with disabilities.
That was down from the 45% of suspensions given to that student group in 2019-20 and the 43% in 2018-19.
Finally, 74% of suspensions were given to low-income students, who make up just 41% of the overall student population. That was down from the 83% in 2019-20 and 82% in 2018-19.
According to the document, the administration has a series of “critical actions” for this year related to the BEP. Those include convening a team to define a vision for culture and climate, developing and implementing a plan to train school staff in Nonviolent Crisis Intervention modules and making recommendations for changes to the BEP “further aligning our approach to discipline with our district values and evidence-based best practice.”