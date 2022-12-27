Madison and Dane County schools still felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022, its third calendar year, with masking and extended winter breaks. But our most-read K-12 education stories of the year are a reminder that there’s plenty else schools are dealing with. Here’s the list of what K-12 stories readers were most interested in this year:
Administrator incidents
The top two most-read stories in education were both about administrators, one in McFarland who resigned and another in Madison who was fired — and later reinstated. The top spot went to our story about the McFarland High School administrator who resigned in October after using the n-word while asking “a clarifying question” in following up on an incident in which a student had used the word. Anne Nichols had worked as the school’s associate principal and was the equity coordinator for the district.
In Madison, Sennett Middle School principal Jeffrey Copeland was fired in September after less than 10 days on the job. Our second most-read story revealed the reason for his firing: comments left on a job candidate's voicemail that district leaders deemed inappropriate. Earlier this month, the School Board overturned his firing and reinstated him to his position. The news of his firing in September also made the top five most-read stories of the year.
Middleton teacher gets right-wing blowback after drag performance
The culture wars around education continued to grow in prominence in 2022 around the country. In April, a Middleton High School teacher who performed in drag during the school’s staff talent show suddenly found himself in headlines on right-wing websites and Twitter after a parent sent a video clip to radio host Vicki McKenna.
Lunch issues
Students in the Madison Metropolitan School District found lunches lacking both in spring and fall this year, amid supply chain issues and staffing shortages. Three stories on the subject were among our top 13 most-read K-12 education stories of the year, including one in which leaders promised meals would improve.
Madison School Board race
Profiles of the two candidates for Madison School Board Seat 3 in the spring, Shepherd Joyner and Laura Simkin, were among our most-read stories. While the story focused on Joyner was more popular on our website, Simkin won the election and began serving on the board in April.
Administrative turnover in MMSD
Three of our most popular stories focused on administrative turnover in the district. The most-read of those came in the summer, revealing that 19 schools would have new principals in the fall. Two others focused on a pair of central office leaders leaving the district in Marvin Pryor and Nelson Render.
Denial of the religious exemption for COVID vaccine
In fall 2021, the Madison School Board approved a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that included exemptions for religious or health reasons. In the spring, 49 staffers were denied their religious exemption request, including one longtime teacher whose colleagues rallied to support him receiving retirement benefits. The loss of staff came amid ongoing and historic staffing shortages.
Hundreds of staffers at Madison schools get $5 an hour raise
After a spring of staff rallies to advocate for better pay, the School Board approved a $5 an hour raise for hundreds of hourly staff this fall. That included food service workers, as district officials sought to fill open positions and solve the lunch problems.
Hidden gem: La Follette black light mural brought joy to physics class
As referendum construction hit the high schools in the spring, this story highlighted one piece of history that would be lost: a 35-year-old mural on the ceiling of one of La Follette High School’s physics classrooms that couldn’t be seen without a black light.
Universal school choice
Ahead of the November election, there were plenty of obvious differences between incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Tim Michels. Among them was their view on education, with Michels’ platform focused on “universal school choice.” We explained what that could mean for Wisconsin.
'Critical staffing shortages’
In the beginning of the year, MMSD officials cited “critical staffing shortages” in explaining the extended winter break and other challenges the district faced. Using human resources reports from administration to the School Board, the Cap Times put numbers to those words to help explain what they meant.