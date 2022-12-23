The past 12 months in higher education have been filled with attention-grabbing headlines and news from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Those stories included protests, a professor winning the MacArthur “genius” grant and a mysterious case of toy soldiers appearing on campus.
Catch up on what you might have missed in this list of the Cap Times’ most-read higher education stories of the year:
The green toy soldiers saga
Why did an army of green toy soldiers take over UW-Madison’s Science Hall? In February, students and staff began noticing dozens of the tiny men placed throughout the building. Some campus employees’ amusing theories explaining the phenomenon grabbed readers’ attention in 2022. And finally, the mystery was solved: The three students responsible for the infiltration later came forward to the Cap Times for a follow-up story that was also popular in 2022.
An unruly Wisconsin fan gets banned
One video of a Badgers basketball fan mocking spectators of the opposing team made local and national news in January. In the video, recorded at a men’s basketball game in Evanston, Illinois, the Wisconsin fan used his middle fingers to pull his eyes back, taunting Asian fans in the Northwestern student section with a slant eye gesture. The individual, who was not a student, was booted from the game. The Cap Times later reported on the UW-Madison Athletic Department’s decision to ban him from attending future events.
Students denounce conservative speaker Matt Walsh
A controversial event featuring Matt Walsh, a conservative political commentator and self-described “theocratic fascist,” sparked outrage on the UW-Madison campus in October. It led to an anonymous individual tagging Alumni Park and Memorial Union with graffiti criticizing the speaker and the conservative student organization that hosted the event. During Walsh’s visit, students also spoke out in a heated protest for transgender rights. The Cap Times covered that protest, Walsh’s remarks and the campus’ reaction in two stories that were some of our most read in 2022.
A record-breaking freshman class
In September, UW-Madison ushered in around 8,600 freshmen — the largest freshman class in the university’s history — and about 1,100 new transfer students. The freshman class was selected from a pool of over 60,000 applicants, which Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin called “one of our most competitive years ever” in a convocation covered by the Cap Times.
UW-Madison economics graduate students speak out against sexual misconduct
Another well-read story focused on UW-Madison economics doctoral students, three-quarters of whom signed onto a letter demanding administrators take a stand against and prevent sexual misconduct in their department. The letter came as some women shared on Twitter accusations of sexual harassment against top economists in their field. UW-Madison graduate students wrote they had also “become aware of accusations made against members of our own faculty.”
Lifelong learners: Older students turn to guest auditing
In a lighthearted May 2022 cover story, the Cap Times profiled students in the senior guest auditing program at UW-Madison. Thanks to a state statute, residents over 60 can audit courses for free at all UW System schools and technical colleges. These older students, some of whom initially dropped out of college, told the Cap Times that the program has reinvigorated their passion for school.
UW-Madison prof Monica Kim wins coveted MacArthur fellowship
In October, the MacArthur Foundation selected UW-Madison professor, historian and author Monica Kim for one of 25 competitive fellowship spots. Only the fifth UW-Madison professor to receive the award in the past 37 years, Kim nabbed an $800,000 no-strings-attached grant. In a separate Q&A, Kim talked with the Cap Times about her work and the so-called “genius grant.”
The future of Zoe Bayliss Co-op
In March, students sounded the alarm that the state’s only student housing cooperative would soon be no longer. Zoe Bayliss Co-op, located at 915 Johnson St., is set to be demolished in 2023 for a new humanities facility on campus. One of the few affordable housing units, Bayliss failed to come to an agreement with UW-Madison administration on the future of the co-op. The Cap Times later reported in October that Bayliss will be saved, thanks to students who secured a lease with Madison Community Cooperative for a different building at 636 Langdon St.