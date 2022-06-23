Baseball taught Corey Marionneaux patience and understanding. The game helped him become a well-rounded person, he says.
Now, the Black Men Coalition of Dane County founder hopes about 200 Madison children get the same lessons through a new free baseball program launching this weekend.
“I loved baseball and I played it every day,” Marionneaux recalled. “It kept me out of trouble. It kept me very humble and respectable as a kid.”
Marionneaux grew up in Chicago and played in the Jackie Robinson West Little League there, where he found his love for the game.
“As a kid, we were poor, and I used to go to the ballpark and just watch the kids play,” he said. “Then I got the opportunity to play as well, and it was free.”
At no cost, he was able to foster and grow his love of the game. While there are already little league opportunities in Madison, all of them have a cost associated with playing.
Marionneaux said that cost often leaves many kids of color unable to participate. A study from August 2021 showed Black players made up less than 8% of players in Major League baseball. Marionneaux noticed a similar trend around Dane County.
Marionneaux credited area little leagues, especially the West Madison Little League, with providing “whatever they had” to get this new league up and running. Other Madison leagues include East Madison Little League and Kennedy Little League, while some suburbs also feature their own leagues.
Games will take place at Elver Park beginning June 25 and every following Saturday and Sunday through August, with an end-of-season tournament at Bowman Park Aug. 27-28.
Kids ages 5-12 can participate over five levels of competition: T-Ball, Machine League, Rookie League, AAA League and Majors Baseball. Marionneaux said registration quickly filled up this spring.
Marionneaux said that many of the two-year-old nonprofit’s donations have been from “parents and regular people” so far, and he hopes that they can receive support for initiatives like this from some area corporations or larger businesses. Those interested in learning more about the Black Men Coalition of Dane County Youth Baseball league can visit baseball.bmcdc.org.
The league will allow children and parents from all over the county to play together and form connections, Marionneaux said.
“The parents in the stadium may get a new best friend, or the kids may become really cool with each other,” he said. “Community needs to be built a lot stronger.”