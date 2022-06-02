A “temporary” decision to shift Madison Metropolitan School District school start and end times just before the 2021-22 school year began will continue for 2022-23.
District officials announced in a family newsletter last month that the times would be the same, including having four elementary schools that begin at 9:10 a.m. and go until 4:07 p.m.: Gompers, Kennedy, Lake View and Sandburg.
“By maintaining the same schedules as this year, we aim to minimize disruptions in transportation service, provide consistency for families, and avoid any major changes,” the announcement stated.
Consistency isn’t always the top priority for parents, though, according to the concerns from some whose children attend Kennedy.
Tara Schlick Stevens wrote in an email that the late end to the day means “my kids have less time to wind down after school is over.” She added that one of her children has ADHD and the other sensory processing issues, meaning they “both need outside time to relax and recharge when they’re done with the school day.”
“We’ve also had quite a few activities we wanted to participate in this year that met too early for my kids to be able to attend,” she wrote.
Her bigger concern, however, is for families who need child care. She wrote that “several parents” have told her they’re working fewer hours this year to juggle their schedules.
“Many families who have used only after-school childcare in the past were forced to find before-school providers this year as well; this is an extra headache for parents but also an additional expense,” she wrote. “Kids are spending more of their day in transit between locations, because MMSD does not offer onsite before-school care.”
MMSD spokesman Tim LeMonds wrote in an email last month that the times were maintained because of the ongoing bus driver shortage. He said the district is working with families that have concerns and encourages them to reach out to their schools for assistance.
“As was stated in the family newsletter, the reason for maintaining our current start/dismissal times is due to ongoing bus driver shortages,” he wrote. “Until the issue of persistent bus driver shortages is resolved, maintaining the same schedule as the 2021-2022 school year provides the best option for minimizing transportation disruptions while providing a level of consistency for our families.”
It also puts on hold a planned overhaul of the district’s school start times approved in 2018, with 12 middle schools slated to move to an 8:40 a.m. start time by the start of the 2021-22 school year, and some elementary schools moving to earlier starts to accommodate transportation needs.
“Since then, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted schools nationwide, including causing MMSD to experience a delay in the original implementation timeline,” the district wrote in May’s newsletter. “Schools across the country (including MMSD) continue to face challenges due to driver shortages, which have caused disruptions to transportation scheduling.”
When the district first announced the change for this school year, officials said they hoped to return to the previously expected times after first semester. The bus driver shortage, however, has not subsided.
One Kennedy staff member, who requested their name not be used, said consistency isn’t as important as understanding the effect on families. They suggested rotating the late times to other schools “so we aren’t the ones stuck for two school years in a row.”
A fifth grader at Kennedy this year started the day at 9:07 a.m. Next year, they’ll move to 7:33 a.m. at the middle school level, which the staff member called a “huge adjustment.”
Nancy Kujak-Ford has three children, one at each of the elementary, middle and high school grade levels. Her children’s start times range from 7:30 a.m. to 9:10 a.m., with their school days ending as early as 1:50 p.m. on early release Mondays and as late as 4:07 p.m.
Kujak-Ford wrote in an email that she and her husband have had to “adjust schedules and scramble to figure out how to ensure that our kids are safe before/after school.”
“We are fortunate to have a two adult household to do this, but many of my kid’s classmates do not,” Kujak-Ford wrote.
She suggested at least flipping the elementary and middle school times, which she said “would help with the health of our middle school child and others.” She pointed to research that shows middle school-aged children need more sleep and do better with a late start, while also noting that her child eats lunch at 10:10 a.m.
“My middle school child is suffering the most from lack of sleep both mentally and physically,” Kujak-Ford wrote. “They come home either without their lunch eaten because it is too early OR falls asleep.”
She also mentioned incidents in which an elementary student who was home alone walked to school “not knowing school was closed because their parent was already at work.”
“My child sits at home ready to go to school at 7:30, but has to wait until 9:00 a.m.,” she wrote. “When they walk home after school in the winter, it is in the dark. They are often drained from the long day.”