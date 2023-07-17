The early-June compromise that paved the way for the state’s biennial budget may have also saved one Madison charter school, according to its leader.
One City Schools Founder and CEO Kaleem Caire said prior to the agreement — which increased funding for charter and voucher programs, public schools and local governments along with provisions limiting some local control in Milwaukee — he told One City's board of directors that “we may have to give up our elementary and secondary schools.”
“We probably would have been looking at the closure of one or two of our schools by the end of next year,” he said.
Now, the system that began as a preschool and will soon serve students in grades K-7 will continue its expansion, albeit at a slower pace than previously planned. The state increased the payment per pupil from $9,264 in 2022-23 to $11,000 for 2023-24.
“The gap (with public schools) is still a funding gap, but they closed it enough that we can keep our doors open and look down the road to where as our school grows, we won’t be relying so heavily on private funding,” Caire said.
In the same bill that increased charter funding, private schools receiving public dollars through voucher programs got a boost, as well. For grades K-8 private voucher schools, the per pupil payment will rise from $8,399 this past year to $9,499 next year. Grades 9-12 voucher schools will see the largest increase, from $9,045 per pupil in 2022-23 to $11,993.
The Special Needs Scholarship Program for students with disabilities to receive a private school voucher also increased its rate per pupil from $13,076 to $14,571.
Public schools, meanwhile, got an extra $1 billion in state aid in the 2023-25 biennial budget, though many will not see an increase as the state’s funding formula is largely based on enrollment. They also gained the ability to raise an additional $325 per student in each of the two years of the budget through the combination of state aid and local property taxes.
While per pupil revenue limits vary by district based on operational referendums, student populations and exemptions under state law, they ranged from $10,000 to $26,000 per student in the 2022-23 school year. The Madison Metropolitan School District was at $14,254, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
Some of the costs of the voucher and charter increase, however, also fall on public schools.
Madison Metropolitan School District Assistant Superintendent of Financial Services Robert Soldner said the voucher increases will cost the district an additional $1.5 million over the next two years, if enrollment remains consistent from 2023. He explained that the voucher system is funded “by saying, ‘Madison, we’re going to take the money from your general aids at the end of the year and your options are” to raise property taxes, cut budgets or use reserve funds meant to provide long-term stability.
Funding for charter schools is “much more complicated,” Soldner said, and it can be “quite a bit harder to really see how the numbers are moving.” But he estimated the increase for those schools will add about $2.6 million on top of what the district paid last school year, assuming enrollment remains constant.
They expect growth in all of the programs, though, based on recent trends. That won’t be known with certainty until October, however, after the school year has already begun under the preliminary budget the School Board approved in June.
“We don’t get those numbers from the private schools through the Department of Public Instruction until Oct. 15,” Soldner said. “The board’s required to levy by Nov. 1, so there’s very little time for any planning on how we’re going to fund this.”
Even before those additional costs, MMSD faced a challenging budget ahead for the 2024-25 school year. With one-time COVID-19 relief dollars expiring at the end of this year, the district faces a nearly $30 million hole to begin the 2024-25 budget process.
That means a mix of cutting costs and finding additional revenue, the latter of which means there’s likely another operating referendum ahead.
When a school like One City faces a deficit, it means more fundraising.
“We have to rely so much on donor funding, no donor has to give us their money,” Caire said, adding that they had to raise $3.7 million this year “just to keep our doors open.”
“And it was crazy stressful,” he added.
The city’s other charter schools authorized through the University of Wisconsin Office of Educational Opportunity, Isthmus Montessori School and Milestone Democratic School, did not respond to emails requesting interviews on the subject.
Soldner said he had hoped the large surplus the state had entering budget season would lead to an overhaul of the school financing system, separating charters and vouchers from how public schools are funded and paying for them.
“There’s better ways to do it. I’m disappointed myself as a financial person,” Soldner said.