One City Schools gives its educators a four-day work week

One City schools will give its educators fewer work days each week this fall without cutting students’ instructional time.
The Madison charter school announced June 10 it would cut work weeks for its teachers, assistant teachers and student support personnel to four days while maintaining a five-day schedule for students. Staff at both the established charter elementary school and the grades 6-12 secondary school opening this fall will have the new schedule.
When third-grade teacher Ciera Carey, one of the teachers to pilot the idea this spring, first heard about the change, she was “very concerned and very worried about the logistics of everything.”
“It was one of those things where we planned for a month-and-a-half and the only thing that made me feel better was just jumping in and doing it,” Carey said. “It was a complete 180 when we started doing it and things started falling into place.”
One City head of schools Devon Davis said in an interview that the conversation about working conditions started about a year ago. It’s especially important for the school, Davis said, given its longer school day and school year than traditional public schools.
“We sketched it out in a spreadsheet and on paper, we thought, ‘It’s kind of doable,’” Davis recalled.
The school hopes the shift can keep its instructional staff “fresh” as they work with students to overcome pandemic learning losses and prepare students for their long-term future, according to a press release. It could also help it attract strong staff members and help them maintain a better work-life balance while also strengthening its team-teaching model, according to the release.
Davis said one of the biggest challenges in coming up with this plan was how averse people can be to changing longtime structures.
“You get used to a thing and then changing it is always a little bit scary and unnerving,” Davis said. “You can create something that looks great, and then living it you start to identify the different challenges and figure out as you go, were we able to conquer these or not?”
Carey, who is in her first year of teaching, said they did overcome the initial challenges and she and her partner teacher settled into a routine after they had figured out new planning and how to better communicate both with each other and the rest of the school’s staff.
What did she do with her day off each week? “Literally nothing, in the best way possible.”
“It was my concern that I was going to be working on that day,” she said. “And no, it really is just I get to sleep in, I can take care of myself, I can schedule my doctor’s appointments.”
That meant her students were getting the best version of her when she was in the classroom, she said.
“I’m taking care of me and I’m putting me first and I know that the kids aren’t going to be good if I’m not good,” she said. “I need to be taken care of in order for them to learn.”
Steps of change
With a longer school day at One City, instructional staff often worked from 7:45 a.m. until 5 p.m. to be there when kids arrived and remained until they left.
The work to relieve some of their stress began in January, Davis said, when the school created eight-hour shifts for those staff members, with one coming on the early end and the other staying later. Davis called it a “baby step” toward the four-day work week.
“There was that period of time in the morning and in the afternoon where there weren't as many adults in the building,” Davis said. “(We) used that time also to rely more on grade level teams to provide coverage if somebody had to be out or to make sure that the plan was in place to allow for the scholars to start their day on the right foot and end the day on the right foot despite having fewer adults in the building.”
While the four-day work week involves staff going back to that longer schedule each day, they will receive the same salary they have now with an extra day off.
As the school expands the four-day work week to more staff, Davis said the teams will work out how to rotate which days they’re out.
“Some of the challenges there just really all come down to communication and making sure that the plan is there for the year,” she said.
Stressed school staff
The change comes amid high stress among educators broadly.
After two-and-a-half years of pandemic education, many educators have expressed exhaustion with the new challenges they face on top of those that existed pre-pandemic.
A Gallup poll released Monday found that 44% of surveyed K-12 education workers say they “always” or “very often” feel burned out at work, a higher percentage than any other industry. In March 2020, just as the pandemic began closing schools and changing education, 36% of K-12 workers reported those levels of burnout.
According to Gallup, K-12 staff “have consistently been among the more burned out workers nationally, but the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated existing challenges — and introduced new ones to a profession already struggling.”
“Gallup research confirms that burnout can be temporary and that managers and leaders can alleviate it, even amid challenging external environments,” Gallup reported. “For teachers nationally, a focus on alleviating that burnout has never been more important.”
Some are finding new jobs outside of teaching, often with better pay and less stress. Davis said in the release that “schools and children are in a state of emergency right now.”
“Educators are tired,” Davis said. “We have to think outside the box and respond to the struggles they are facing, or we will not have enough high-quality educators to teach our kids.”
Another benefit has been the improved communication and collaboration among staff, elementary director of teaching and learning Laurie Peterson said, both of which are necessary to make this change work.
“You now have many teachers working on thinking about a child and reflecting on what they need, rather than just the bubble of their individual classroom,” Peterson said.
An educational rarity
Davis said the school found models of four-day weeks in education while researching the concept — but they all involved four days for students.
“There's not a whole lot of research, certainly not longitudinal research, talking about the impacts of what we’re trying to do,” Davis said.
That leaves them on a bit of an island trying this model out, but that’s something she said is appropriate for a charter school like One City.
“That’s sort of what we’re designed to do,” she said. “We’re supposed to be leaping out and innovating and trying models so that they can be replicated if we prove successful.”
In other, non-education industries, there has been movement of similar employee-focused changes in recent years, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Atlantic reported last June about a tech company that moved to four-day weeks in the pandemic and saw the same productivity as a 40-hour work week.
Most of the companies moving in that direction, according to the article, are “relatively small” and are often computer-based in their work.