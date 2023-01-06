Despite an effort this summer to address educator burnout, staffing shortages at One City Schools will leave about 60 ninth- and 10th-grade students returning to their public school districts in a couple of weeks.
One City Preparatory Academy, which opened with grades six, nine and 10 this school year, will close for the high school students on Jan. 20.
One City vice president of external relations Gail Wiseman said Friday the school’s staffing challenges are part of the “national crisis” in education. All five of the high school core subject teachers who began the school year at One City have left, she said.
“We have had an exodus of teachers since the beginning of this year, and we do not have core subject teachers,” Wiseman said. “I would say overall our teachers were facing the same significant challenges that teachers across the country are facing.
“It’s a very challenging time to be a teacher, and to be a teacher in a startup high school has even more challenges.”
School officials announced the change to parents on Thursday.
This week's announcement has also changed the school’s expansion schedule. Previously, the school planned to add seventh and 11th grade next year and eighth and 12th grade the year after.
Instead, the school now plans to grow from sixth grade to seventh next year and add eighth the following. That means ninth grade could return in 2025, with the other high school grades in the following years.
Kaleem Caire opened One City Early Learning Center, a preschool, in 2015. One City expanded to a charter school in 2018, authorized by the University of Wisconsin’s Office of Educational Opportunity, beginning with 4- and 5-year-old kindergarten.
After moving locations in its early years, including a move during the height of the pandemic, the school found its “home” last fall at 1707 W. Broadway, formerly a building used by WPS Health Solutions. At the same time, it grew from grades pre-K-4 to pre-K-6 plus ninth and 10th grades.
In June, One City announced it was giving its educators a four-day work week, in part to specifically address teacher burnout and keep teachers in their positions longer.
A Gallup poll released in June, days after One City announced the new work week, found that 44% of surveyed K-12 education workers say they “always” or “very often” feel burned out at work, a higher percentage than any other industry. In March 2020, just as the pandemic began closing schools and changing education, 36% of K-12 workers reported those levels of burnout.
According to Gallup, K-12 staff “have consistently been among the more burned out workers nationally, but the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated existing challenges — and introduced new ones to a profession already struggling.”
Some were finding new jobs outside of teaching, often with better pay and less stress. One City head of schools Devon Davis said in the June press release that “schools and children are in a state of emergency right now.
“Educators are tired,” Davis said in June. “We have to think outside the box and respond to the struggles they are facing, or we will not have enough high-quality educators to teach our kids.”
On Friday afternoon, Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins sent an email to families that the closure would affect approximately 51 former MMSD students, with the district opening an emergency enrollment period Friday morning at 9 a.m. Jenkins and other administrators attended a Thursday night family meeting at One City, Jenkins wrote, “only a few hours after learning about the closing.”
“This was something we felt compelled to respond to very quickly by providing all the support necessary to assist these families and ensure continuity of education,” he wrote.
The emergency enrollment period was added to create “a quick and seamless enrollment process, which will prioritize continuity of education” for the returning students, allow MMSD counselors to support families throughout their transition back and begin orientations “with families and scholars to facilitate familiarity with our facilities and school campuses.”
Wiseman said One City is working with all of the districts that students will return to, and chose Jan. 20 as the time for a change because it would allow students to begin the second semester at their new school.
“Every child at our school has been assigned a One City caseworker that will guide them, work with the families through the process and help to determine the best next educational place for their scholar,” Wiseman said.
She described families’ reactions at the Thursday evening meeting as “mostly sadness that the school is closing and appreciation for what we tried to do.”