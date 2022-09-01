Kaleem Caire quickly rattled off the long list of locations One City has occupied since it opened as a preschool in 2015.
Wednesday, he did so while standing in the third-floor office of the relatively new Pleasant T. Rowland Leadership Campus at 1707 W. Broadway, formerly a building used by WPS Health Solutions.
“This is our first year being in our home,” Caire said.
The public charter school announced the plan to purchase the building, along with a $14 million donation to fund part of it, in March 2021, finalizing the $12 million buy last July.
Students in grades K-4 spent last year in temporary classrooms on the third floor. When they and their new peers — the school is expanding with grades 5, 6, 9 and 10 this year — come on Thursday, they’ll be in different classrooms, but the same building.
“This is the first time for elementary school it's been in the same place for more than two years,” Caire said.
The day before the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, teachers and staff members were finalizing their classrooms and training together. In the room next door, Findorff construction workers put the finishing touches on some spaces while still in the beginning stages of putting together other areas of the building.
“It definitely was an insurance building and it's really starting not to (feel like that) finally,” said Gail Wiseman, One City's vice president of business partnerships and external relations.
When entirely finished, which Wiseman said should happen by the end of next summer, the building will be full of opportunities for students beyond their classrooms: recording studios, multiple makerspaces, a credit union, a high-quality kitchen and a giant playroom on the lowest level for indoor recreation.
This year, the school will have about 550 students, with more than 300 others on a waitlist. By 2024, they hope to serve 888 students in grades 4K-12, with another 66 children at the preschool level.
Caire hopes the variety of opportunities they’re offering students and the way they’re structuring learning for the students can provide a model for public schools here — exactly what a charter is supposed to do.
“Hopefully the schools, more of them are looking to us for ideas … just to come see what we’re doing,” Caire said.
Their success, he said, is One City’s success.
“If those schools are all raising up, then we did our job,” he said. “We’re R&D for public education.”
Space to pursue passions
The lowest level of the building won’t feature any grade-level classrooms.
Instead, it’s a mix of opportunities for students to act on their interests. The recording studios, a dance studio, orchestra room and makerspaces featuring 3D printers and a robotics area will all be here.
It will also contain a tunnel from the parking garage next door, which will lead into a hallway that features a room with a shower and extra uniforms for students who may have unstable housing.
“We know we have a number of kids who are off and on throughout the year homeless for periods of time, and that's a real deterrent,” Wiseman said. “Sometimes they won't come to school just because they're not clean, they can't shower and their hair's not done.”
Further down the hall will be a hair salon, allowing students to have their hair taken care of onsite and providing students the chance to learn how to style hair as a potential career path.
The giant recreational space for younger children is located directly underneath their classrooms, accessible by a stairwell separate from classrooms of older children. It will have a climbing wall, rubber flooring and natural light through large windows.
“They've got all these cool games and things that are going to be built in so it'll be sort of like a gym slash fun activity place,” Wiseman said.
Upper floors
The first floor of the building features an entryway, kitchen and elementary school classrooms.
In the middle of the classroom wing are two collaboration spaces, one with couches and another with tables and chairs. There will be a small library space, as well.
Near the entryway will eventually be a student-run coffeeshop, a DJ booth, a credit union and a school store. The kitchen and cafeteria are around the corner, along with some administrative and teacher collaboration spaces.
A floor above, which is not yet usable as it is still under construction, will be the middle school classrooms and science labs.
Finally, the top floor is a mix of middle and high school classrooms and administrative offices. For now, the classrooms are the same temporary spaces as the elementary students used last year, without as much design to them. Eventually, that’ll change.
Until the money is raised to finish the renovations, that’s where Caire’s focus will be.
“My focus now is getting this money and making sure that we keep our school running well and that we get this building finished,” he said. “That's where my head is. We've gotten really good leaders and they've got the school.”