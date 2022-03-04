Police took one Memorial High School student into custody Thursday following a string of unsubstantiated threats to the school this week, though they are not accused of making all of the threats to the school this week.
According to a Madison Police Department incident report posted Friday afternoon, the student was arrested on two counts of Misuse of 911 for anonymously reporting to police that he could see an outline of a gun in another student’s backpack.
Police did not locate a weapon when they contacted the student alleged to have a weapon, and the arrested student “admitted to making the false 911 calls when contacted by officers later.”
Despite taking that student into custody, the school received another “threatening call” on Friday, according to an email to Memorial families from principal Matt Hendrickson. The school has received at least one such call each day this week, but police investigations have found none of them to be credible.
“MPD is continuing a very detailed investigation into the origin of every false threat made and detectives have determined there to be no substantiated threat to our school, and all calls have been confirmed as not credible or false,” Hendrickson wrote in his letter.
Both MPD and Hendrickson noted the harm of the calls, including missing class time and mental health issues. On Monday, students evacuated Memorial and neighboring Jefferson Middle School for more than two hours.
“We understand the stress this can create for our community,” Hendrickson said. “Knowing how these situations can bring out many emotions, our teachers will continue their great work in checking-in with our students, and our Student Services team will continue to provide additional support to our staff and students. Students, we are here to support you.”
MPD public information officer Stephanie Fryer wrote in an email to the Cap Times Friday that the department “recognizes the anxiety and stress these types of threats can create in our community.”
“We feel for the students who have had a week of learning disrupted at times,” Fryer wrote.
Some officials have expressed concerns about media attention encouraging copycat behavior. The Cap Times will determine what to report on a case-by-case basis, but had not covered the threats made since Monday, as students remained in their buildings and were determined to be safe.
According to emails from the school district and MPD incident reports, the following threats occurred this week, all unsubstantiated:
- Monday: “Detailed bomb threat” to Memorial
- Tuesday: False report of a weapon in a backpack (morning), bomb threat (afternoon)
- Wednesday: Three separate threatening calls
- Thursday: Threat that MPD believed was “consistent with the others Memorial has been receiving”
- Friday: Threatening call “very similar in nature to previous threats from earlier in the week”
Detectives from MPD continue to investigate the string of calls, according to another MPD incident report, and Madison police were continuing extra patrols at Memorial on Friday. Hendrickson wrote that the district and MPD have had “intensive collaborative work” since the threats began on Monday.
“Our collaborative work and partnership with MPD during this time has been very productive,” he wrote. “I cannot express enough the level of gratitude I have for the MPD detectives who have been here every day, in many instances speaking directly to the caller(s), for their caring nature, reassuring professionalism, and commitment toward keeping everyone in our school safe.”
He also praised students’ response to the challenging week.
“Our students have followed all procedures, staff have been organized and prepared, and collectively our transitions in and out of our emergency response protocols have gone very smoothly,” he wrote. “Together, we have kept ourselves safe with minimal disruptions while maintaining a focus on the continuation of learning. As your principal, you have all made me very proud.”