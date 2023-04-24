O'Keeffe Top Chef event connects middle schoolers with Madison chefs

Five middle school students walked into the kitchen at Turn Key last Monday, saw a bowl of eggs and quickly began cracking them.
About an hour later, the group, along with kitchen director Tyler Benson, completed the dish they plan to make at the upcoming O’Keeffe Middle School Top Chef competition.
“It’s really good and really, really, really hot,” one student said after a taste test.
The competition is 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, at the school, 510 S. Thornton Ave. It's a fundraiser, with participating restaurants selling small servings of food for $3-5 while the students and their teams cook up their competition food for the four judges.
Proceeds from the fifth annual event — which was paused in 2020-22 because of the pandemic — will fund a “face lift” for the school’s cafeteria, according to the Facebook event.
This year’s participating restaurants are Turn Key, A Pig in a Fur Coat, Sardine, Weary Traveler and Underground Meats. All of them are within a mile-and-a-half of the school, which makes coordination convenient.
“If it wasn’t for the Willy Street corridor and this neighborhood, I don’t know if it would work anywhere else,” O’Keeffe Principal Tony Dugas said.
A Pig in a Fur Coat co-owner and chef Dan Bonanno has participated in the event all five years.
“It’s great to show them something different and teach them something a little more difficult,” Bonanno said. “We’ve taught fresh pastas, seared scallops, sweet potato pancakes — gnocchi we made one year.”
He’s noticed how the experience can expand kids' palates, especially when it’s a food they hesitate to try.
“It’s fun to see them in disbelief, like, ‘I don’t know about this,’ and then they eat it and they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, that is great,’” Bonanno said. “To see them trust the process that at the end what I’m showing them is better.”
Dugas and Shelly Nelson, an O’Keeffe advanced learning teacher who coordinates the Top Chef program each year, remember seeing kids try balsamic vinegar and oysters for the first time.
“When we started out, I was looking at it as a fundraiser primarily,” Nelson said. “But after the first two years … I started to reorient my thinking of this is more of a community-school event and partnership and just a cool experience for the kids.”
What exactly the teams are cooking is supposed to be a secret from the other teams until the competition, so the Cap Times won’t describe the exact dishes the teams made when a reporter observed them last week.
The winners will receive a trophy created by Dugas and Scott Haus at Sector67 using silverware found at a flea market, something Dugas has done each year of the event.
“It’s pretty, pretty sweet,” Dugas said.
‘I like good food’
At Pig in a Fur Coat recently, students grabbed knives to cut up vegetables and herbs. They moved confidently after weeks of practicing, but still slowly as the professional chefs reminded them to tuck in their fingers.
Sixth grader Henry Kempen, who said knowing how to cook will allow him to make better meals when he’s on Boy Scout trips, is happy he now knows how to chop with a knife.
“It’ll actually help me at home if I want to make myself a snack, I know how to safely and the right way to do it,” Henry said at Pig in a Fur Coat. “And if I do this for the next two years, every year I’m at O’Keeffe, I’ll probably be really good at making food so I could even make my mom or dad a meal.”
At Turn Key, the students compared their dish that week to previous iterations, and Benson reminded them that “it’s all just practice,” however it turns out. The group at A Pig in a Fur Coat the next day were extremely happy with how their dish came together that day, with only the timing and who would do what at the competition left to figure out.
The students who spoke with the Cap Times about their experience were universally glad they had the opportunity to learn to cook. Some had grown up cooking with their parents in their kitchens at home, but were excited to get lessons from a professional in a commercial kitchen.
“I really enjoyed cooking with my mom and honestly I’m really grateful that she makes meals for us and I wanted to help out,” eighth grader Sully Green, on the Pig in a Fur Coat team, said. “I also just like good food and I like to create things.”
Eighth grader Kelsey Henderson, on the Turn Key team, said she’s learned about restaurants in addition to cooking skills, something that could pay off if she goes into the culinary arts later in life.
“I've also learned how a real kitchen works at a restaurant and how they operate it day to day,” she said. “That's probably been equally interesting for me.”
Lulu McDaniel, a sixth grader on the Turn Key team, watches the real "Top Chef" show a lot with her family, and is looking forward to Thursday’s competition.
“We get to show off what we’ve learned and we get to work together as a team in a competitive environment, which I think is really good for kids,” Lulu said.
Community-school partnerships
Dugas brought the idea for the event at O'Keeffe based on his experience in Boston, where he worked with an apprenticeship learning program at Citizen Schools.
“It’s this idea that citizens have things to contribute to the lives of children,” Dugas said.
Dugas believes the experience can connect students with skills beyond cooking, “more than what I like to call fork to mouth.”
“It could be that a kid is totally into culinary photography, culinary journalism, they could be into designing what restaurants look like,” Dugas said. “We could have a kid that designs the next best fork.
“It could be anything but we don't think because we're locked in by what exists.”
After the past two years of the pandemic, Dugas is glad to have another reason to invite parents and community members into O'Keeffe.
“This is a catalyst for a reawakening, a reimagining of how kids in schools can connect with community members,” he said. “This experience has a purpose, and that purpose is if you are passionate about food, if you are interested in meeting these amazing people, it’s a really cool combination for us.”