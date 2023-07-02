The Wisconsin Legislature is done with the 2023-25 state budget, but lawmakers are not done with an overhaul of 4-year-old kindergarten through high school education for public and private schools.
While the budget and its nearly $1.3 billion increase in school funding awaits Gov. Tony Evers’ signature and likely partial vetoes, there are already a number of non-budget proposals related to the state’s schools and those who work and learn in them making their way through the process.
Proposals range from a new movement toward phonics to teach reading, to a ban on obscene materials in school libraries, to requiring students to learn about money management and respecting and cooperating with police.
The Assembly and Senate are scheduled to next consider proposed bills in floor discussions in September, October and November, along with each of the first few months of 2024.
Committee hearings may happen in the meantime, and other bills will still come forward. None of the bills is guaranteed to even get a hearing, and many have been introduced by Republicans and face the possibility of an Evers veto if they get that far.
Below is a summary of some of the 4K-12th grade-related bills that have been proposed so far and where they are in the legislative process.
Literacy overhaul focused on phonics
A bill to overhaul the way schools teach their youngest learners to read is, like the budget, in front of Evers.
The Democratic governor and State Superintendent Jill Underly had indicated concerns with the original bill, which included holding students back if they did not meet certain benchmarks for literacy at the end of third grade, but Underly indicated changes to the bill since had satisfied her.
Evers has not said if he’ll sign the bill, which shifts the state toward a more phonics-based approach to teaching reading, including requirements for collegiate schools of education, the Department of Public Instruction, professional development and curriculum adoption.
Hmong American and Asian American history instruction
A bipartisan effort that was unsuccessful last year would require schools to teach about Hmong American and other Asian American history.
This year’s version has already gotten further, with a public hearing in May in front of the Assembly Committee on Education. The Senate version of the bill, however, hasn’t yet had a hearing. At the Assembly hearing, dozens of students, educators and community members spoke about the importance of recognizing the contributions of Hmong Americans and other Asian Americans to both Wisconsin and the United States.
The proposal would amend Act 31 to add Asian Americans to an already-existing list of groups that schools are required to teach about to grow “an understanding of human relations:” American Indians, Black Americans and Hispanics.
Bill coauthor Rep. Patrick Snyder, R-Schofield, noted in his testimony that Wisconsin is home to the third-largest population of Hmong Americans of any state and that the Asian American population here has grown 82% since the 2000 Census.
Obscene or harmful material bans in schools
A pair of bills would limit access to certain materials for students.
One, introduced in May, prohibits school districts from using school library aid funding to “purchase any item that would be considered obscene material,” according to the Legislative Reference Bureau.
State law defines obscene materials as a writing, picture, film or other recording that: “the average person, applying contemporary standards, would find appeals to the prurient interest if taken as a whole; under contemporary community standards, describes or shows sexual conduct in a patently offensive way; and lacks serious literary, artistic, political, educational or scientific value, if taken as a whole.”
The other, introduced in January but yet to receive any hearing, requires schools and public libraries “to take steps to prevent pupils and minors from accessing harmful material on computers,” according to the LRB analysis. The bill would define harmful material in a variety of ways, including any visual representation of nudity, sexually explicit content or physical torture, as well as a narrative or verbal description of sexual excitement, among other things.
Financial literacy requirement for graduates
One proposal, which passed the Assembly on a nearly unanimous 95 to 1 vote, would require students to earn one half credit in personal financial literacy to graduate.
The state already outlines graduation requirements for high school seniors, and this would add to those, with the class including aspects of personal financial literacy like money management; saving and investment; credit and debt; and risk management and insurance.
The class of 2028 would be the first to have the mandate, and the class would count toward the math credits requirement for graduation, as well.
The Senate Committee on Education held a public hearing on its version of the bill but has not yet voted it out of committee for the full Senate to vote.
Curriculum on 'respect' for law enforcement
A March proposal that has not received a hearing yet would require the state superintendent to create a model curriculum teaching students in grades 5-12 how to interact with law enforcement “with mutual cooperation and respect.”
The bill would require schools to include in two grades from each of grades 5-8 and 9-12 instruction in law enforcement interaction, unless a school board adopted a resolution opting out of such instruction.
End to superintendent license rule
A proposal introduced just over two weeks ago would allow school districts to employ a superintendent who is not licensed by the state Department of Public Instruction.
Current law requires superintendents to hold an administrator license from DPI, with an exception for Milwaukee Public Schools. This proposal would expand that exception to all school districts.
No action has been taken on the proposal yet.
Human Growth and Development committees
A proposal would eliminate the requirement that a school administrator serve on a district’s human growth and development curriculum committee.
Under current law, if a district offers human growth and development curriculum, they must have an ad hoc committee to advise the school board on the design and implementation of the curriculum, with an administrator as part of that committee.
The bill would also require members to be residents of the school district unless the school board is unable to fill a membership position with a resident, in which case they can appoint a nonresident. No committee members would be able to be a relative of another, and the school board would have to remove a member who was absent from two consecutive meetings without prior approval.
The Assembly Committee on Education held a public hearing on the bill in May. The Senate Committee on Education hasn’t held a hearing.