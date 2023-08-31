Nuestro Mundo gets a 'homecoming' as Allis moves to Southside

For Nuestro Mundo Elementary School, what’s old is new this fall.
The Madison Metropolitan School District Spanish-language immersion charter school starts the 2023-24 school year in the space where it opened in 2004 before moving to alleviate overcrowding in 2012. Since then, the school has leased a former school building in Monona.
“We’re thrilled to have this space and, most of all, it’s a forever home for us,” Nuestro Mundo principal Josh Forehand said. “There was always kind of this uncertainty lingering (in Monona), ‘How long is this going to last?’
“It’s a homecoming, we’re happy to be back in the neighborhood,” he added.
The 87-year-old Allis Elementary School building on Madison’s east side became available because its now-former occupants are moving to the district’s newest space, Southside Elementary School on East Badger Road. That building was part of the successful 2020 capital referendum.
Both changes have meant busy summers for the district, as construction finished on the new site and district and school leaders planned for moves to new spaces that had to be ready by Friday, the first day of school for 4K, kindergarten, sixth and ninth graders. All other students begin Tuesday.
“Even as we talk right now, make no mistake, my mind is going through a million different checklists,” Southside principal Candace Terrell said in mid-August. “We have a really, really tight window turnaround to just get in there.”
That turnaround was still taking place just a few days before they welcomed students, with Terrell’s office packed with boxes on Tuesday morning during a media tour. Some classrooms looked ready for students, while others looked like storage rooms full of materials waiting to be unpacked. The same was true for the school’s library, with empty shelves and hundreds of books waiting to fill them.
At Nuestro Mundo’s former location, Forehand said they had a welcome night for families and students Wednesday that included a scavenger hunt for students to get to know the new space, which is “a huge building” compared to the Monona location.
“We had kids just running all over the building, trying to find all the places and then we had a celebration out on the playground,” Forehand said.
While the building they’re moving into is nearly 90 years old, Forehand said the work of Nuestro’s custodial staff and the district’s building services team helped the move-in process run smoothly this summer and the building “just looks fantastic.”
“A lot of people did a lot of work this summer to really kind of revitalize the building,” he said, specifically crediting the school’s lead custodian Jorge Araujo.
Both building leaders stressed the mix of excitement and difficulty about being in a new space.
“From an educational perspective, the biggest challenge is readiness,” Forehand said. “It’s just more work for teachers, it’s a lot more work.”
Southside
Terrell said one key of getting ready for a new building is communicating all of the details a family needs — especially when the move changes how students arrive at the building every day.
“A lot of our babies who typically were getting on a bus, because 90% of our population was getting bused to the east side, that is almost reversed,” Terrell said. “The amount of students that I have coming from the east side actually is one bus full.
"Having that large shift means a lot of my families are used to putting their babies on a bus and having the bus to school, so the aspect of, ‘Now my baby is walking, what does that look like? How does that change my morning routine? How does that change my pickup routine?’”
The challenge is even larger when moving into a building that’s still under a bit of construction.
“We do as much foreshadowing as we can and then the timing of it... sometimes it just really came down to, when do we have the accurate information so that we’re not communicating false details and then having to recommunicate clarifications?”
She called the moving process, and the years of planning that preceded it, “intense.”
“You’re leading a building but you’re also preparing for a completely new building and sometimes people don’t realize you’re giving input down to the fixtures in the ceiling, down to the tiles on the floor,” Terrell said. “You’re literally walking through the blueprint process of every single aspect. You’re organizing collective input with your staff, so you’re having listening sessions... and you’re organizing all of these details.”
But as last year neared its end, the emotions of the change began to hit, she said.
“It became extremely real that this was it and it’s almost a bittersweet moment because you’re coming to an end of that building (that) is 100 years old,” Terrell said. “We had been in that building for years and years and so it was kind of a combination of feelings around, ‘Wow, this is really the close of an era of being Allis.’”
Nuestro Mundo
Forehand said one of the best parts about their new building is its space, both inside and out.
That includes the playground, which is a significant upgrade from the structure in Monona that was built for a former grade K-2 school in 1992.
“It was older than some of my teachers,” he joked.
But investing too much in that building, which was always seen as temporary, didn’t make sense from a financial perspective. Now, they get to enjoy the spaces built up at Allis for years, including the prairie and school garden.
Along with more space, though, comes the need to be more thoughtful about time for staff to be together, he said.
“When there’s a school that’s this big, some teachers may not see each other all week, so we have to be intentional about creating opportunities for the staff to come together to make sure that we have this really positive and collaborative work environment,” he said. “At the smaller (Monona) building, everybody saw each other in passing every day.”
As the end of last school year approached in June, Forehand said it was an all-hands-on-deck effort to have everything packed up and ready for movers this summer, with a volunteer sign up for community members and former students coming in to help. Much of the effort was based on the idea of making it “as easy as possible on the move-in and the unpacking.”
“The last week of school, we included even the students in the effort,” he said. “This was kind of a school-wide effort, and we wanted to make sure that we packed everything up ourselves … to make sure that the teachers knew what their boxes looked like.”
Forehand expressed gratitude to the city of Monona and its community that welcomed the school for more than a decade. But as a new era begins, he’s looking forward to what it could mean for Nuestro, including the potential of future expansion.
“The spirit of the school remains the same, the structure of the school remains the same, the programming is the same,” he said. “The only thing that’s different is that we have larger space.”