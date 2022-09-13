The Madison School Board does not have a hard timeline to update the school district’s policy on cell phone use, but board members expressed a sense of urgency during a meeting on Monday.
Last updated in 2014, the Madison Metropolitan School District’s “Possession of a Personal Electronic Device” was written the same year Apple released its iPhone 6. The company is now preparing to release the iPhone 14.
“The way that students use cell phones has changed so much since this language was written in 2014,” board member Christina Gomez Schmidt said.
The discussion at Monday’s Operations Work Group meeting, which did not get too deeply into board members’ personal thoughts on the use of cell phones in schools, followed a conversation at last Monday’s Instruction Work Group meeting on the same subject.
Student board member Yoanna Hoskins, a La Follette High School senior, emphasized at both meetings the importance of gathering student input toward any policy.
“A lot of the students are really fine with having a phone policy, they just really want to be surveyed and have a voice,” she said.
Board members agree that’s an important part of updating the policy, along with gathering staff and parent input for a “bottom up” approach to policymaking.
That’s also the challenge in setting a timeline. Multiple board members asked when they might revisit the subject at a future meeting, with no firm answer.
“I’m just not sure what that work looks like yet and I don’t think staff has had time to quite flesh out how we can do that,” Gomez Schmidt said. “We could update the policy quickly if we wanted, but I don’t think that’s going to be in our best interest to do that.”
Gomez Schmidt suggested having something to implement by the beginning of second semester as one possible cut off, while board member Maia Pearson asked for any certain timeline — whether it was next school year or sooner. Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said they could try for second semester, but cautioned that if it’s not ready, they shouldn’t force it to meet a deadline.
“The sense of urgency needs to be there but at the same time, if we’re going to do it well, we need to be intentional in getting the voices,” Jenkins said.
The current policy allows students to possess a cell phone or other personal electronic device under three restrictions:
• It cannot detract from or disrupt the learning of them or others
• It cannot be used in a bathroom, locker room or other dressing area
• It cannot be used “at such other times as have been identified in advance by a school-issued policy, rule or directive”
That final restriction has allowed schools to implement the “Away for the Day” national program that curbs cell phone use in schools this year. That practice leaves flexibility for individual schools to determine to what extent they limit phone use.
Hoskins said it came as a surprise to her and other students, and they’d simply like input before any new rules are created. Both last week and Monday she listed many productive cell phone uses, including students texting parents when they have anxiety, communicating with bosses to set a work schedule that fits with school and using it as a calculator.
Board member Nichelle Nichols said it will be important to define subjective words like “disruptive” in a new policy, as individual teachers may have different thresholds for that.
One of Hoskins’ comments last week was that classwork had not always been engaging last year, which led to some of the cell phone use. Board member Savion Castro said classroom engagement and community is the “angle that we want to backward engineer” any policy from.
“Cell phones are not the primary issue, they are the secondary issue to me,” Castro said. “We need to have a larger conversation about classroom communities and relationships with students. And acknowledge the fact that this is very contextual and depending on interpretation.”