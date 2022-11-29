The Madison School Board’s closed session meeting to discuss the appeal of fired principal Jeffrey Copeland Tuesday lasted just over 15 minutes without a decision.
“I can’t explain that,” board member Nicki Vander Meulen said, leaving around 5:16 p.m. and declining further comment. Other board members who left shortly after also declined to comment and said they could not share what happened.
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in a statement sent half an hour later that “no action was taken” during the meeting.
“The Board will be scheduling final action in the upcoming days,” LeMonds wrote. “This change was made to address a technical issue with the public notice in fairness to all parties involved.”
A group of about 10 Sennett staff stood outside the door at the beginning of the meeting, but most left about 10 minutes in as the board met behind the closed door, with one remaining to deliver the news to the others at the end of the meeting.
Because the meeting was held in closed session, as allowed under state law when a public body considers someone’s employment, board members are mostly barred from sharing information on what happened during the meeting.
Two board members — board president Ali Muldrow and vice president Maia Pearson — remained in the room with a small group of district leaders after the meeting, including general legal counsel Sherry Terrell-Webb and senior executive director of staff Richard McGregory. As a reporter stood outside the open door, another staff member closed it as the group continued to meet.
Board leadership regularly confers with staff to plan meeting agendas.
Earlier this month, records obtained through an open records request revealed the district had fired Copeland for comments accidentally left on a job candidate’s voicemail.
According to an audio recording and transcript, Copeland told an unidentified colleague that the job applicant “could barely communicate with me,” seemingly in reference to the applicant’s English skills. Copeland also said, “they’re just giving people damn jobs.” The candidate had a degree from the Dominican Republic, according to the recording provided.
A termination letter signed by Madison Metropolitan School District chief of secondary schools Angie Hicks addressing Copeland, who was hired this summer, referred to Copeland's “comments about the person not being from this country as well as your disapproval of his credentials.”
“Your actions were unacceptable and should not be tolerated,” Hicks wrote. “Your behavior goes against the MMSD vision of creating an anti-racist school culture and curriculum. Therefore, your employment with MMSD is hereby terminated effective immediately.”
Hicks also called his comments “extremely harmful” and wrote that they “do not reflect the values that the district believes its leaders should possess.”
Copeland told the Wisconsin State Journal this week that his comments were not about the applicant’s country of origin or race. Instead, he said, they were focused on ensuring students had a teacher they could understand in front of them.
He also suggested the comment about “just giving people damn jobs” was in reference to the national teacher shortage and lowering standards of who is hired, generally. When he was put on leave, he said, district leadership walked him out of the building in front of staff and students.
School staff have twice spoken passionately in favor of Copeland's brief leadership during School Board public comment, saying he changed the school's culture quickly upon his arrival.
“It’s hard to teach kids that don’t have hope,” said Carmen Ames, who has taught at Sennett for 30 years. “Our kids had hope with Dr. Copeland. I saw it in the way they behaved in class, I saw it in their discussions they had in classrooms, I heard it in the hallways.
"That hope is missing right now."