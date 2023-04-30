New Southside Elementary School takes shape

Later this month, the under-construction, new Southside Elementary School will receive a special delivery.
A crew will spend an entire day assembling the frame of a massive skylight to go on the roof of the cafeteria space. The next day, a large crane will lift the skylight up to that roof, where crews will install it. On the third day, they’ll install what’s known as “bird glass,” a special kind of glass meant to deter birds from flying into it.
That’s one of Findorff Project Executive Steve Bunge’s favorite features about the new school, which is connected to the Badger Rock Middle School building that also houses the Badger Rock Neighborhood Center. Collaborating with the school and center has been a challenge throughout, both for noise purposes and figuring out how to manage shutting utilities on and off.
Over spring break, Bunge said, they shut off the water for the construction. But Rooted, the organization that runs the neighborhood center, needed water access to maintain its gardens — so project leaders brought in a water truck.
This fall, the new three-story school off of Rimrock Road will house students currently attending Frank Allis Elementary School. That building will then be used for Nuestro Mundo Elementary School, MMSD’s dual-language immersion charter that currently leases a Monona school building.
The school's soon-to-come opening is monumental for the south side, which hasn't had an elementary school in the neighborhood before, leaving students in that area with long bus rides.
Those hundreds of Allis students will move from one of the district’s oldest facilities to its newest. It will feature plenty of natural light beyond the skylight, with floor-to-ceiling windows in a library on one corner of the building.
The cafeteria space and hallways will connect to the Badger Rock building, but the cafeteria will have glass garage doors so the spaces can be used separately if needed.
The third floor is the furthest along, with classroom areas featuring large windows and colorful carpets. Each classroom has an adjoining small-group instruction space that it shares with another classroom.
Classrooms on the first and second floors mostly mirror that layout, though the first-floor classrooms for the youngest students also have individual bathroom spaces connected to them. The second floor also includes an art space — with a display case visible from inside the room and the hallway — a kiln room and a music classroom with a recording studio.
The roof, where the skylight will be installed, will also feature a rooftop garden and can be accessed through a door on the third floor.
The school’s first floor will feature a welcome center, a large gym space with a retractable stage and offices for staff like social workers, plus a shower area for students who may need to shower at school.
The Madison Metropolitan School District and its construction contractors for this work provided media tours of three facilities on Monday, April 24, and three more on Thursday, April 27. The Cap Times will have a story on each building and its progress.