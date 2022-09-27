The principal hired to lead Sennett Middle School this year is gone less than a month into the 2022-23 school year.
In an email to families Monday, MMSD Associate Superintendent of Middle Schools Angie Hicks wrote that Jeffrey Copeland “is no longer employed by Sennett Middle School and the Madison Metropolitan School District.”
That came less than two weeks after a Sept. 13 email to families, also from Hicks, that announced Copeland was “out on leave.”
MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds confirmed to the Cap Times that Copeland was no longer employed by MMSD, but declined to provide any further information.
“Unfortunately, due to this being a personnel issue, I am unable to provide information on the nature of his separation with MMSD,” LeMonds wrote in an email.
Two former MMSD school leaders, Susan Abplanalp and Randi Kubek, will take over as co-interim principals for the remainder of the school year, according to the email sent to families Monday. Assistant principal Matt Inda will return to that role after working as the principal designee during Copeland’s leave.
“Together, their leadership and support will continue to provide consistency, high expectations, and rigor to move our school forward,” Hicks wrote. “The hiring process for the next permanent principal at Sennett will begin immediately, and I am confident Dr. Abplanalp, Ms. Kubek, and Mr. Inda’s leadership will provide a seamless and smooth transition."
Copeland was hired this summer, one of at least 19 MMSD schools to have a different principal in fall 2022 than they did in fall 2021. Former Sennett principal Daniel Kigeya took over at West High School following Karen Boran’s retirement from the position there.
In a July 29 email to Sennett families, MMSD Superintendent Carlton Jenkins suggested that Copeland “believes in creating safe, thriving, and respectful environments which promote academic excellence.” He cited Copeland’s experience as an educator, assistant principal and principal in Atlanta, where Jenkins was the chief academic officer from 2014-15.
Copeland also wrote a welcome message in that July email to families. He said he was “honored, humbled, and elated to have been appointed as the new principal of Sennett Middle School.”
His background working in a variety of positions at schools, achieving his doctorate and membership in “several educational and social organizations” including the National Education Association and National Association of Black School Educators would provide him the foundation for working at Sennett, he wrote.
“My combined experiences and educational background are assets to assist the Sennett Middle School family in becoming a competitive academic powerhouse in the Madison Metropolitan School District and beyond,” Copeland wrote. “I am excited about the journey we will embark on together; the growth that will occur; and the relationships and community that will be built.”
His photo and an Aug. 30 welcome message remain under the “Principal’s Corner” on the Sennett website as of Tuesday morning.