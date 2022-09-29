The Madison School Board approved a new Wellness Policy Wednesday that featured a souped-up commitment to water access requested by advocates.
The policy as a whole, which includes a variety of subjects like food, physical activity, health services and school climate, passed on a 6-0 vote. The amendment that added in the water access language, which had been questioned by administrators, was approved 4-3, with board members Ali Muldrow, Savion Castro, Nicki Vander Meulen and Maia Pearson voting in favor.
The specific policy includes standards for how many water bottle filling stations school buildings will have, and references to locations like being near gymnasiums. Those standards were asked for by the Healthy Kids Collaborative and other community supporters.
HKC members, who represent a variety of Madison-area groups, had gathered input on water access from students over the past year. In recent months, the group pressed the district to be explicit about water bottle filling stations in the policy.
The policy draft administrators brought to the board Wednesday did not initially include the language HKC requested, though it was more explicit about allowing students to carry refillable water bottles than previous versions.
HKC had asked for the following standards:
• A minimum of one (1) water bottle filling station per 200 building occupants.
• A minimum of one (1) water bottle filling station on each floor and wing of each school building.
• A minimum of one (1) water bottle filling station in all school food service areas.
• A minimum of one (1) water bottle filling station located in or near gymnasiums, outdoor recreation spaces, and other high-traffic areas.
The only one that was removed in the board's vote was the item referencing food service areas. Pearson suggested that some students have eaten in their classrooms during the pandemic, and the language could be confusing given the different places students eat in multiple buildings.
Eleven community members spoke on the Wellness Policy at an August School Board meeting to advocate for more specifics, many of whom spoke again Wednesday, including HKC healthy school coordinator Shawn Koval.
“We’ve gone so far, we’re almost there, but our work is not done,” Koval said. “Adding placement guidelines is the finish line to ensuring equitable water access for all students in all schools for years to come.”
The debate over adding the placement guidelines centered on whether such standards should be part of a policy or part of a procedure document that will come later to illustrate how district staff will implement the policy. Staff told the board they expect to complete that procedure document by the end of October.
Staff and board members also celebrated the work that’s already been done, including using federal COVID-19 relief funds and the successful 2020 capital referendum to install additional filling stations.
“We have done an incredible amount of work,” board member Christina Gomez Schmidt said.
Pearson asked administrators if it would be an issue that the district would not be in compliance with the placement standards when the policy was passed. MMSD general legal counsel Sherry Terrell-Webb said it was not, because there is no disciplinary piece of the policy.
“It’ll just take effect when we become compliant,” Terrell-Webb said. “It’s aspirational, we’re not there yet.”
Muldrow said that a strong policy would ensure a district commitment to water access for generations to come.
“What we’re really trying to get at is a policy that is as strong and as transparent as possible,” Muldrow said. “The most important thing a body of governance does is pass policy; administrations come and go, board members come and go, policy sticks around.”