Starting this fall, Madison College will soar to new heights as it launches an aeronautics program training students to become pilots.
In partnership with the Wisconsin Aviation Flight School, Madison College will offer students a fast-track to a flying career through its new professional aeronautics certificate. After two years of ground courses and flight training, students will become certified as private pilots and flight instructors.
The program comes at an opportune time. Pilot staffing issues have become increasingly dire as the demand for air travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels, said Chris Johnson, who developed Madison College’s program.
In a subcommittee hearing last week, industry leaders also told U.S. Congress that the airline industry will soon face a surge of pilot retirements, further worsening the nation’s pilot shortage.
“The prices of tickets will go up, airlines will cancel flight routes, and there will be a premium on opportunities to travel,” Johnson said of the shortage’s effects. “We want to mitigate that as soon as possible.”
Noting a lack of flight training programs in Wisconsin, Johnson said he created the Madison College certificate to ensure residents can remain in state as they become pilots.
The curriculum uses Johnson’s expertise as a professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the world’s largest university specializing in aviation. University of Wisconsin-Madison lecturer Hannah Silber will teach the ground courses, located at the Madison College Truax Campus, and staff from Wisconsin Aviation will teach the flight school, located at the Dane County Regional Airport.
The training includes flying a Cirrus SR20 plane, which Johnson said requires a high level of skill to maneuver. Students will also use virtual reality simulators, exposing them to challenging flight scenarios that would otherwise be unsafe to learn in a cockpit. Those assignments will help students develop into more mature pilots, ensuring they’re ready for the real world upon graduation, Johnson said.
The program requires 20 hours per week over four 16-week semesters, with night courses that Johnson said allow flexibility for adult learners and high school students to participate.
Tuition costs about $90,000 to $100,000 for the two years — about half the price of other collegiate flight programs, which typically take four years and offer associate or bachelor’s degrees.
Participants in Madison College’s program will not receive an associate degree upon completion of their aviation training, but Johnson said students are able to dual enroll in credit-earning courses.
Once students graduate from the two-year program, they can work as instructor pilots for another two years to fill the 1,500 hours required to become airline pilots.
“It’s a really exciting time to get into the industry,” Johnson said. “Airline salaries and sign-on bonuses are higher than they’ve ever been, and airline pilots are seeing the most rapid advancement from officer to captain than we’ve ever seen.”
Applications for the professional aeronautics certification are now open. Participants will need to pass a medical exam to make sure they’re fit to fly.