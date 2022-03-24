U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan celebrated two local projects Wednesday that will receive funding from the federal omnibus bill passed earlier this month.
As part of the $1.5 trillion package to fund the federal government and provide aid to Ukraine, the Center for Black Excellence & Culture will receive $1 million toward its construction and Centro Hispano of Dane County will receive $200,000 for a new facility that will allow it to provide additional programming.
Pocan held press conferences with Alex Gee, leading the Center for Black Excellence effort, and Centro Hispano staff on Wednesday. On Tuesday, he joined Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway to discuss $2 million provided for a men’s homeless shelter in Madison.
According to a March 10 press release from Pocan’s office, other area organizations included as Community Funded Projects in the omnibus bill are:
- $39.7 million toward a new plant breeding facility at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The existing World War II-era building, which is shared by U.S. Dept. of Agriculture researchers, is outdated and in severe need of replacement.
- $500,000 for a new Boys & Girls Club in Beloit.
- $220,000 for renovating a decommissioned elementary school into a community center in Reedsburg.
- $200,000 for the Green County Aging and Disability Resource Center to create a mobile health outreach unit.
- $1.2 million for weather satellite instrumentation for UW-Madison that will support work performed by NASA and NOAA.
- $174,000 for the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center located at UW-Madison.
The funding marks the return of “earmarks,” or funds that go to specific communities or projects as part of larger bills. Earmarks were banned from Congress in 2011 as they became synonymous with corruption, but Pocan said new rules in place that focus the money to nonprofits and local governments allow officials like himself to make a difference in their home community.
“We know our districts and we know where community needs are and what groups are doing great work and our local government advocates that say, ‘Hey, this is a project, can you take a good, close look at it?'" Pocan said at Centro Hispano. “That’s what we needed to hear, and (we’re) glad to participate.”
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, who joined Pocan for the press conference at Centro, said it’s important for politicians to “be in the community and work with people and listen and show up and do your best to understand the needs.”
“This is what functional government looks like,” Parisi said. “We see a lot of dysfunction and a lot of it gets highlighted for good reason, but I think we’re pretty fortunate in Dane County that we have some very functional and effective relationships.
“Government is supposed to be an extension of the people, and this is a good example of that.”
Center for Black Excellence & Culture
The $1 million for the Center for Black Excellence & Culture puts the project at around $17 million raised — just short of halfway to its $36 million goal, Gee said.
“That is an incredible achievement, but we’ve got a ways to go,” he said, flanked by Pocan and surrounded by community leaders at the Capitol press conference. “This gift in this moment to share where we are helps us to communicate to the broader community that we’ve come this far in six months.
“We can and will complete this project.”
The planned center will be located on 3.5 acres on the 700 block of West Badger Road, near the intersection of South Park Street and the Beltline. Gee and Pocan called the space a “national model.”
“This federal funding is recognition that the Center shows much more importance than just our mere region, but we’re quickly becoming a national model of what happens when the Black community is given the space and the resources to bring true, sustaining change to the community,” Gee said.
The center is expected to focus on four areas: health and wellness, leadership and innovation, performing and visual arts, and youth and families. Gee stressed the importance of maintaining those focuses rather than trying to be everything to everyone.
“That’s like the first rule of business, you can’t do everything,” he said. “We found our niche, we found our community, we found our supporters, we found our vision and we’re really staying to that.”
Construction will begin whenever they reach the $36 million fundraising goal, Gee said, and they’d love to have the center open by the end of 2023. Pocan said projects like this are “exactly” what earmarks for local communities are intended for.
“When you see something like this with the support like this, there’s no question this was a good decision,” Pocan said. “I’m hoping more than anything (this funding) helps to bring in additional dollars and people understand the importance.”
Centro Hispano
Centro Hispano is estimating it will need to raise $10-15 million for a new building just down the street from its current location and another $3 million of seed funding for organizational operational costs.
“This is our home, but it’s also a place that we make do with,” Centro executive director Karen Menendez Coller said, noting issues like ventilation systems that don’t work and having to share space for some “critical services.”
She said the organization is about halfway to that goal, with more information coming next month, including a project website. She compared the new building with the American Family Insurance DreamBank on East Washington Avenue, wanting Centro to be “the Dream Center for our community.”
“This building that we’re trying to create is really going to be our roots,” she said. “But it’s not just a building, it’s a place where we’re going to try to activate all of the potential that we see in our community, where we’re going to collaborate, where we’re going to have meetings of the minds.”
Pocan and Menendez Coller credited Parisi for connecting the congressman to the need for funding. Parisi called Centro “literally one of the most effective organizations we work with.”
“It’s such a blessing for us and for taxpayers to have an organization like this that we can trust that has such results and has such fingers on the pulse of the community,” he said. “They take such a practical approach to everything they do. It’s not theoretical, it’s working with people, it’s identifying needs and challenges and coming up with concrete solutions and programming.”
Menendez Coller said the organization hopes to open the new location, which would be twice the size of the current building, in 2024. She said federal support for the project provides visibility that “means a lot.”
“Being acknowledged in the way that we are receiving these dollars is significant because our community has gone through so much,” she said. “There’s a need to change the rhetoric and transform things at the national level still for the Latinx community, and the more of these federal gifts that we receive, the more that is a message that we’re committed to doing it together.”