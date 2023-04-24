New Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center opens April 24 at UW-Madison

With the new Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center opening Monday, University of Wisconsin-Madison students will soon have a new space to swim, workout, play video games or even take a nap.
The $85 million project has transformed the former Natatorium into a recreational center that scarcely resembles its predecessor. The Bakke Center now includes massage rooms, an ice rink, an indoor track, an outdoor terrace, a teaching kitchen and weightlifting equipment on every floor.
At over 29,000 square feet, the four-story building is more than double the space as the Natatorium, which was last updated in 2017. Construction for Bakke has been in the works since 2020, adding to the building a variety of amenities: fitness studios, sports simulators, a recreational pool, eight multipurpose courts, a room for e-sports gaming and a climbing and bouldering wall.
“Much more than than the Nat, any student can find a space they connect with here, whether that’s a student playing basketball or using weights, someone who wants to connect with a different part of their wellbeing needs, or a student who has never used a rec center and plays video games,” said Aaron Hobson, director of Recreation and Wellbeing. “It’s an opportunity to come in here and find themselves in this space.”
Named after donors Sue and Jim Bakke, the center comes from a 2014 referendum, in which 87% of students voted in favor of new recreational facilities. As part of the master plan, Rec Well developed the Near West Play Fields in 2017 and constructed the Nicholas Recreation Center in 2020. Construction will also begin on the Near East Play Fields this fall as the final phase of the plan.
Hobson said student input was integral to designing Bakke. Moving away from the drab Natatorium, natural light fills the Bakke Center, something Hobson said students asked for.
With the popularity of weightlifting on the rise, there’s also more strength equipment for students instead of cardio equipment. And after hearing students were disinterested in racquetball courts, Rec Well instead opted for a room with sports simulators, allowing people to virtually hit golf balls, play rugby or even duck a zombie in an apocalyptic dodgeball game.
There’s also a new ice rink, filling in for the one at Rec Well’s other facility, the Shell, which closed Wednesday as it transfers ownership to UW-Madison Athletics. Unlike the Shell, which lacked air conditioning, Bakke’s ice rink will be open year-round for intramural hockey and open skate.
Another studio features several stationary bikes for cycling classes. With color-changing lights and a wall of 16 TVs, the studio is similar to ones offered at boutique gyms dedicated solely to cycling.
“Over 80% to 85% of students use our programs,” Hobson said. “Our goal is always to see 100%, and I think this is an opportunity to drive participation because all students belong at Bakke.
"We want to create a space where everyone feels a sense of belonging here.”
Rec Well spokeswoman Sarah Barnes said every part of Bakke was designed with intention, including the locker rooms. There are no longer communal showers, and there is a separate gender neutral locker room with private changing areas, called the All People’s locker room.
With an in-ground treadmill, Bakke will additionally include a new 5,000 square-foot home for the Department of Kinesiology’s Adapted Fitness program, which offers physical activity programs for those with disabilities.
But the facility also aims to improve all facets of wellbeing — not just physical fitness. On the second floor, there’s a separate space with three areas dedicated to mental wellness. Soundproof paneling on the walls blocks out noise from the gym and dim lighting transports guests into a more relaxing environment.
One room will include napping pods, with twinkle lights adorning the ceiling. Another mirrorless space is fit for yoga, encouraging students to focus on themselves rather than those around them. And an adjacent area includes massage tables and rooms for peer coaching or mental health support.
Students can additionally do yoga on the outdoor deck, which overlooks the new Ho-Chunk Clan Circle. It will feature 12 structures representing the clans of the Ho-Chunk Nation.
At a $60 monthly rate, memberships for Bakke are now also open to community members.
Bakke’s grand opening takes place Monday at 11 a.m. The center’s pool, teaching kitchen, climbing wall, sports simulators and group fitness classes will open in the coming months.