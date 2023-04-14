Meet “Mnookie Dough”: a new Babcock Dairy ice cream flavor that’s creamy, sweet, topped with cookie dough, and named after University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin.
The flavor includes a vanilla base, bites of chocolate chip cookie dough and swirls of caramel and fudge. The vanilla ice cream mix is made with the original recipe that Babcock has used since it opened in the 1950s.
Mnookin will introduce and taste her frozen treat for the first time at a community picnic on Library Mall Friday afternoon following her investiture, a ceremony which formally recognizes her as UW-Madison’s new leader. She became the university’s 30th chancellor in August.
To have his or her own Babcock ice cream flavor is perhaps one of the surest signs someone has reached celebrity status on campus. Throughout the years, Babcock has only produced two other flavors named after chancellors: “Bec-Key Lime Pie,” named after late former Chancellor Rebecca Blank in 2013, and “Strawbiddy Swirl,” named after former Chancellor Biddy Martin in 2008.
Babcock also created “Bo’s Express,” named after former Badgers basketball coach Bo Ryan, and the “Berry Alvarez,” named after former Badgers football coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez.
Students and staff produce Babcock ice cream, blending, mixing, pasteurizing and freezing thousands of gallons annually at the university’s Babcock Hall Dairy Plant. Production of Mnookie Dough began Tuesday at the recently renovated facility, which will celebrate its grand opening Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Mnookin’s flavor was among the first batches of ice cream made for consumption at the new plant, where Babcock resumed operations Tuesday after a nearly four-year closure. In 2019, Babcock temporarily halted production due to construction, and Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream made a limited selection of around a dozen Babcock flavors in the interim.
According to Casey Whyte, manager of the dairy plant, Mnookin came up with the idea for her flavor.
UW-Madison will give out a thousand cups of Mnookie Dough on Library Mall this afternoon. The new flavor will be sold at the Babcock Dairy Store and Daily Scoop locations starting Monday.