Madison Teachers Inc. members continue to put public pressure on the Madison Metropolitan School District for larger raises than currently budgeted.
A group rallied outside of Wright Middle School Monday afternoon demanding a $5 an hour increase in pay for educational assistant and security assistant salary schedules. As they marched along Fish Hatchery Road before a set of speakers, chanting “Strive for five,” cars driving by honked in support of the familiar red shirts and MTI signs.
Cindy Ballard, a special education assistant at Muir Elementary School, held a sign reading “16 years with MMSD — still making less than $20/hour.”
“I could make more at McDonald’s, but I want to be with kids and I want to help kids,” Ballard told the Cap Times.
Other asks from the union include a 4.7% cost-of-living base wage increase, the maximum allowed by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission, and increasing substitute pay rates.
The district’s preliminary 2022-23 budget proposal, unveiled April 25, includes a 2% cost-of-living base wage increase, which would also apply to the salary schedules. The district has pointed out that, when combined with an average 2% increase for longevity for staff, the average staff member would receive a total 4% pay increase next school year.
Staff members have noted, however, that some won't receive that bump, limiting them to a 2% total increase at a time of high inflation. The $5 an hour increase to the salary schedules for hourly employees would bring new employees in those groups above $20 an hour to start and significantly raise the pay rate for those who have been in MMSD longer.
That includes Judy Ferwerda, a special education assistant at Memorial High School and the president of the Education Support Employees Association within MTI. Ferwerda, speaking during the rally, said she makes less than $21 an hour after more than 30 years working in the district.
Jen Ruchti, another Muir Elementary School SEA, said despite working in the district for nine years, her son makes more hourly for his new job at Menards.
“MMSD needs to raise our wages,” she told the crowd of a couple hundred people. “We deserve a living wage.”
District spokesman Tim LeMonds did not respond to an email requesting comment sent late Monday afternoon.
MTI and MMSD officials exchanged initial base wage offers last week Wednesday at a public bargaining session. As expected, MMSD offered 2% while MTI requested 4.7%. The parties are expected to meet again this or next week to continue negotiations, with the gap between those two proposals totaling just over $7 million.
While the district has an influx of one-time dollars through federal COVID-19 relief funding, officials have still called this budget a difficult one.
The revenue limit, which is the maximum a district can take in through the combination of property taxes and state aid, remained frozen in the state budget. With declining enrollment, MMSD's revenue limit would have dropped without the successful 2020 operating referendum. Instead, with the extra revenue authority from that vote, the district's revenue limit is projected to rise by $6 million.
MMSD administrators have said the budget is balanced as is, meaning any additional expenditures will need to be balanced out by cutting others.
Speakers noted the challenging staffing situation in the district, with shortages continuing and no easy solution on the horizon as schools nationwide face the same problem. They warned that without the $5 an hour increase and the 4.7% cost-of-living increase, the district will lose even more staff.
Without enough SEAs, MTI vice president and Wright Middle School math teacher Andrea Missureli said, the schools will suffer. Missureli also noted that these position groups are the most diverse in the district, with diversifying staff among the district’s stated priorities.
With or without the raise they’re asking for, Ballard knows what she’ll be doing next year: “I keep working.”
“But I think it’s not fair,” she said. “My job is really important and I’m good at it and I think they’re taking advantage of that. They know that the people that do this do it because it’s what their heart calls for.”