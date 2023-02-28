Madison Teachers Inc. is making suggestions for the school district’s 2023-24 budget.
The union announced its “Schools Madison's Students Deserve” campaign Monday morning in the midst of the ongoing budget development process. The plan focuses on three measures: staffing to meet students’ needs, respecting staff’s time and pay.
Specifically, it calls for no cuts to school-based staff positions, smaller class sizes, protected collaboration time for support staff and annually budgeting for a full cost-of-living increase in base wages.
Staff are expected to speak in support of the campaign during public comment periods at upcoming board meetings. That began Monday night. MTI also created a change.org petition, which had more than 350 signatures Tuesday morning.
Wright Middle School teacher and MTI Vice President Andrea Missureli urged the board and administration to “immediately” work with MTI to ensure schools are fully staffed this fall.
“The first step in making Madison’s schools model schools starts with staffing,” Missureli said. “We need all positions filled. We need an ocean size of the sub pool.”
MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email Monday that the district is “in support of MTI” in its advocacy on the budget, but also wanted to raise “awareness to the challenges school districts across the Badger state face.”
“Every staff member plays a vital role in the education of our students, and it is important that staff voice is heard when determining things like the parameters used to plan for professional development,” LeMonds wrote. “We also appreciate how our school district is a community, and we recognize that it is equally important to hear the voices of students and families in these important discussions.”
To this point, the School Board has only discussed the budget in broad terms with district leaders, who have stressed the difficult decisions ahead. It comes amid the early days of the state budget process, which leaves significant uncertainty around how much the district will be able to spend and how much state aid it will receive.
Earlier this month, MMSD chief financial officer Ross MacPherson told the board it will have to consider options that go against budgeting best practices, regardless of the state budget.
“We’ve hit a point in budget development where we’re going to be forced into using or identifying one-time sources of revenue to continue operations as we know them,” MacPherson said. “Up until this point we’ve been able to avoid this discussion.”
Gov. Tony Evers announced his budget proposal on Feb. 15, but legislative Republicans have since indicated they will throw it out and build their own.
Evers’ proposal featured what MacPherson called the “most optimistic” possible increases from the state, with a $350 per pupil increase in the revenue limit in the first year of the biennial budget, which would be the highest single-year increase in the three decades since revenue limits were created. Those limits govern how much a district can take in through the combination of state aid and local property taxes and function effectively as a spending cap.
A full cost-of-living adjustment for base wages this year would bring an 8% increase. That’s well above the maximum 4.7% increase last year, which the district did not meet, instead settling on a 3% increase.
MTI also called for improving student-to-staff ratios for social workers, psychologists and nurses, letting staff determine 75% of their professional development time and offering a staff member’s contract pay rate for any work outside of their regular duties. LeMonds noted that the district has its largest teacher workforce since 2017 this year.
On class sizes, the union suggested 18 students per classroom teacher for grades K-3, 25 per teacher for grades 4-8 and 28 per teacher for grades 9-12. The current policy, approved in 2017, allows higher classes than that at all levels, and this year's class size report shows many classrooms are above the maximums the policy sets.
Franklin Elementary School teacher Andrea Graham focused on the subject during public comment Monday, mentioning her own class with 26 students and other elementary schools with classes of 30 — what she called “way too many.”
“Class sizes that are manageable need to be a non-negotiable when allocations are made,” Graham said. “There’s only so much time in a day and so much capacity for my time and attention.”
LeMonds, as the district has regularly through the last two budget cycles, blamed the state for offering a $0 increase in district revenue limits each of the past two years.
“As lawmakers in other states have advanced education funding increases to effectively address similar challenges, in Wisconsin, the chronic underfunding of education has continued,” he wrote. “For more than a decade, every budget cycle has required Wisconsin schools to do far more with much less, forcing educators to continue to choose between what is right and what is right. This must change.”