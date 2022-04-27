Madison Teachers Inc. wrote in a statement Wednesday it is “disappointed” with the compensation in Madison Metropolitan School District’s preliminary budget proposal for 2022-23, introduced during Monday’s School Board meeting.
Specifically, the union expressed frustration with the decision to offer a 2% base wage increase, which is less than half of the maximum allowed 4.7%, a rate set by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission. The statement called the adjustment “unacceptable if we expect to attract and retain enough staff to provide our scholars with the education they deserve next school year.”
“It is true that MMSD is not made of money,” MTI wrote in its statement. “But it is made of people. Hard-working, dedicated, and loving people trying their best every day to support and grow the humanity in our youngest people.”
In its budget narrative, the district noted that staff will also receive an average of a 2% raise through “steps and lanes” advancements for experience, meaning an average employee will see a total 4% increase. Between the two, the district states it is investing $9 million in compensation.
Among the "five major goals" listed in the budget book is to "Provide total compensation (steps + base wage) to employees to the greatest extent possible given state budget challenges."
The union wrote that the “low-ball offer” amid “the most traumatic year of their careers” for teachers and staff members provides “a great advertisement for surrounding districts and private sector employers also desperate for highly qualified staff and motivated workers.” The statement specifically mentioned the Waunakee, Sun Prairie, Kenosha, Racine, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Milwaukee school districts as those that “started negotiations with their employees at either 4.6% or 4.7% base wage adjustment.”
“Many of our world class educators are either leaving or hanging on by a thread because there is no more capacity without more staff,” the statement says.
Base wage is the only major area on which school districts and unions can bargain following Act 10.
In his budget message included with the budget book, MMSD superintendent Carlton Jenkins wrote that “budgets are a reflection of an organization’s true priorities and values.”
“Research shows the most important factor for student success is having a positive relationship with a trusted adult,” Jenkins wrote. “Therefore, this budget includes resources for staff recruitment and retention in addition to investments in building the capacity of our existing staff.”
MTI acknowledged that the budget includes “laudable aspects” like more social workers, expanding full-day 4-year-old kindergarten and resources to support family engagement.
“However, should this budget pass with less than the full cost of living adjustment, given the increasing workloads and expectations, the message to employees is that we are expected to work more for less,” the statement says.
The $543 million budget, up 0.91% from last year, includes a significant amount of one-time state and local funding through COVID-19 relief, which will run out within the next two years, leaving more concern on the horizon.
The board expects to vote on a preliminary budget at the end of June, with it going into effect on July 1. The board will approve the final budget in October after enrollment numbers are final.
During Monday’s School Board meeting, board member Christina Gomez Schmidt noted that the budget as presented was balanced, meaning any amendments from board members before the June vote will require something to cancel out any added funding.
The district is projecting a further enrollment loss next school year, with a drop from 25,392 students this year to 25,238 in 2022-23. In the final school year that began before the pandemic, 2019-20, the district had 26,883 students enrolled.