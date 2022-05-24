With just over a month until the Madison School Board adopts a preliminary 2022-23 budget, Madison Teachers Inc. continues to pressure the district to provide larger pay increases than currently planned.
MTI held a rally outside of the district’s Doyle Building Monday before the regular School Board meeting, with about 200 staff members marching around the building before filing into the standing room-only auditorium for the meeting.
Eleven members spoke on the subject during public comment, with their colleagues standing behind them in the audience, a “sea of red” applauding and cheering at the end of each speech.
“We’re not coming out of anger; we’re coming out of fear,” MTI president Michael Jones told the board. “A fear that we’re going to continue or see worse than what we’ve experienced this year.”
Later in the meeting, superintendent Carlton Jenkins said “the things that were said tonight were right,” acknowledging the importance of staff for students and suggesting leadership has to make choices between "what's right and what's right."
“They were heartfelt and we do feel it,” Jenkins said. “I know we have a tough job to do and I know we’re going to go back and we’re going to work on it. We heard you and we do see you. It's a challenging time.”
He also encouraged "all of us to understand our realities in terms of where we are."
Monday was the second public demonstration from the union since the district revealed its draft preliminary budget late last month, which MTI initially said in a statement was disappointing.
That draft includes a 2% base wage increase for all staff as well as fully funding the increases for longevity, which is another 2% increase for the average employee, though it varies by employee.
MTI is asking for a 4.7% base wage increase in addition to the longevity increases, as well as a $5 an hour increase to the salary schedule for security staff and educational assistants. The 4.7% is the highest cost-of-living base wage increase the union can negotiate for, according to the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission.
“Cost of living means we keep pace with inflation, it is not a raise,” said Kerry Motoviloff, who oversees MTI’s Education Justice Center, an initiative focused on helping teachers deliver instruction through a racially equitable lens.
The difference between the 4.7% increase and 2% increase is approximately $7 million. Despite an influx of federal and state dollars for COVID-19 relief funding, district officials have called the budget a difficult one as they attempt to limit the amount of structural deficits they create with that one-time funding.
The revenue limit, which is the maximum a district can take in through the combination of property taxes and state aid, remained frozen in the 2021-23 state budget.
With declining enrollment, MMSD's revenue limit would have dropped without the successful 2020 operating referendum. Instead, with the extra revenue authority from that vote, the district's revenue limit is projected to rise by $6 million over the current year.
In a statement, sent toward the end of the rally but before the School Board meeting, MMSD spokesman Tim LeMonds blamed the state Legislature for the budget situation, writing that the district appreciates and values “all of our world-class educators.”
“We also acknowledge the frustrations amongst staff over there being limited funding for wage increases; a direct result of a regressive state budget,” he wrote. “We agree our staff deserves better, and like many districts across the Badger State, our budgetary reality involves a state Legislature which continues to abdicate its responsibility to do the bare minimum for public schools.”
Administrators and board members have said that the budget as proposed is balanced, so any additional spending would need to be offset by cuts. Board members can propose amendments until May 27, and will vote on the preliminary budget at next month’s regular meeting.
The budget will be finalized in October after enrollment numbers are known.
According to a chart of wage options provided by district administration to School Board members in the April 28 Weekly Update, the district would eliminate staff positions under any further increase to base wages. For a full 4.7% base wage increase, for example, the administration estimates it would lose 87 staff positions next school year.
School-based staff and the union have argued that without the raises, the district is unlikely to fill open positions amid a school staffing shortage both locally and nationally.
“Madison cannot afford to ignore us,” special education assistant Jen Ruchti said. “You cannot afford to lose any more staff. MMSD needs to raise our wages and retain the support staff and teachers.
“Our students need us. Our teachers need us so they can teach.”
The union’s asks Monday also included raising substitute teacher pay and including the step increases, which are part of the employee handbook, on teacher contracts for next year. Last year was the first time in decades the district did not do so, which led to a complaint and lawsuit from MTI members.
LeMonds wrote in the statement that the district is “grateful for the voices we heard during the MTI staff rally today, and appreciate the respectful discourse they have shown during our collaborative process in building consensus.”
“It is our hope we will be able to come to an agreement which appropriately values staff and keeps students always at the center, while enabling our district to be good fiscal stewards for the taxpayers of Madison,” he wrote.
During the rally, Jones thanked the members who attended, noting that they had all worked in a school earlier in the day and “made a kid’s day better today.” He said the union will send out a community petition to demonstrate that support for the base wage increase goes beyond staff members.
“We know that district leadership doesn’t take kindly to its employees actually speaking up,” Jones said. “Jenkins and the board can ignore me, they can ignore even us and say, ‘They’re just a bunch of rabble rousers.’
“But you know who they can’t afford not to listen to?” he continued, listing parents, students and those with individualized education plans.
Later, in the auditorium, as the light went off telling Jones he had reached the time limit on his public comment, he stopped his planned remarks short.
“I’m done, but we can do this,” he said.