Hundreds of Madison Metropolitan School District students are in fuller classrooms than allowed by district policy, according to a report obtained by The Capital Times.
The district's annual class size report, completed in November but not yet made public, shows that at least 284 classes were at or above the maximum number of students, up from 277 a year ago and 179 in 2019.
That can make it challenging for both staff and students to give and receive individualized attention, especially at a time when students are recovering socially, emotionally and academically from the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are also 296 classes below the minimum level, slightly down from last year’s 302, but spokesperson Tim LeMonds said those smaller classes are purposeful.
“To support student social emotional needs and academic loss as scholars returned from COVID, there was an intentional decision to refrain from closing sections at schools with classes below the classroom minimum,” LeMonds wrote. “This was the least disruptive option for schools and students.”
The School Board approved a class size policy in 2017 that sets minimum and maximum numbers of students for various grades and class subjects. The requirements vary for elementary schools that are part of the Achievement Gap Reduction program up to third grade — which must follow specific rules for instructional coaching, one-on-one tutoring and professional development — and those that are not.
The policy sets out a 15-student minimum for any K-12 class in the district. Maximums vary: Kindergarten and first grades can have no more than 20 students per class for Achievement Gap Reduction schools and 23 for non-AGR; grades 2-3 are 20 and 27, respectively; and with no AGR program above third grade, maximums are 28 for grades 4-5 and 30 for middle and high school academic classes.
Specials classes such as physical education and music have a higher maximum than core academic subjects, ranging up to 40 for sixth through 12th grades.
Core academic classes at the high school level — English, science, social studies and math — make up the largest proportion of classes at or above the maximum level.
Last year’s report was similar, which was a significant concern for then-board member Cris Carusi.
“Having 35 to 40 kids in an English class means that those kids probably aren’t getting one-on-one attention from their teacher about their writing or how to improve their writing,” Carusi said, adding that it puts a burden on staff for grading. “That to me raises a big red flag.”
The district made one change in the format of the report that Carusi requested. Last year, it broke down class-size ranges in groups of five — 10-14, 15-19, 20-24 and 25-29 — but then jumped to a range of 10 between 30 and 39. This year’s report instead includes 30-34 and 35-39 ranges.
That change shows that only one core academic class in high schools is at or above 35 students. There are nine classes with 40-plus students, all at or above the maximum: five music classes and four physical education sections.
LeMonds suggested that core academic classes were not a significant part of the issue.
“Class size fluctuates throughout the year and while there may be a few more classes above the ratio, they are largely courses such as band and or physical education which have more allowance for higher numbers,” he wrote.
For classes in grades 6-12, the report doesn’t designate classes that are at the maximum versus those over the maximum, because the 30-34 grouping includes the 30-student maximum.
Among schools in the achievement gap program, four kindergarten classes, five first-grade classes and nine each of second- and third-grade classes are above the maximum class size.
Ten kindergarten classrooms, 15 first-grade, 12 second-grade and 11 third-grade classrooms at those schools are under the minimum class size of 15.
In November, LeMonds told the Cap Times the report would be shared and discussed at a Dec. 5 School Board Instructional Work Group meeting. The Cap Times requested the report from him after that did not happen, and he did not respond to multiple requests until Jan. 3, when he said he would try to share the report.
By Jan. 4, he had still not shared the document and the Cap Times acquired it via School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen. It had been shared with board members in a "Weekly Update," which are not made public until weeks later, generally.
During last fall’s discussion of the 2021 report at an Operations Work Group meeting, district chief financial officer Ross MacPherson said, “There’s probably no way to fully avoid having some sections above the maximum and below the minimum.
“In some of our smaller schools the difference between one and two (staffing) allocations puts you either above or below and it may be impossible to get you within the class size range if you only have two sections of a grade and you have 24 kids,” he said. “It’s kind of something that we need to have a long-term discussion on regarding our class size policy, that it does not give a lot of consideration or options when it comes to the smaller buildings we operate.”