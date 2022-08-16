The beginning of the 2021-22 school year was challenging at East High School, featuring headlines about fights, student walkouts and the new principal leaving after less than three months.
A group of parents and community members stepped in to help, and the situation seemingly improved for the rest of the year. Moms on a Mission (MOMs) hoped the group and Madison Metropolitan School District officials could work together for a better start to the 2022-23 school year.
Instead, two leaders of the group said they saw little interest in collaboration earlier this summer.
While they had one meeting with special assistant to the superintendent David Hart, they were told a meeting with superintendent Carlton Jenkins would soon follow. It hasn’t happened yet, though parent and MOMs member Kaziah Anderson said it’s scheduled for Aug. 25 — one week before the school year begins.
“It’s disappointing, but it’s not surprising,” parent and MOMs member Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores told the Cap Times last week. “The district is really scrambling to find staff to staff all the schools so I understand there’s energy going to other areas, but this really needs to be an area of focus, making sure that students are safe.”
It's left them unsure of the district’s plan.
“As parents, we are all concerned about how the school year is going to start next year,” Anderson told the Cap Times last month. “The lack of planning and preparation is just really concerning, especially with the new group of freshmen coming in, and the staff shortage.”
MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds said in an email in late July that the answer to how the district would avoid a similar start to the year “lies in how we work together as a school community.”
“The district is continuing to prioritize its collaborative work with families and community partners to provide the resources, engagement and support necessary to de-escalate, mitigate and prevent student conflicts before they become violent,” LeMonds wrote.
One suggestion from the parents is to split the single lunch period into two staggered lunches, a system that used to be in place at East and other high schools here. LeMonds wrote, however, that was not currently in the plans, and that such a change “would only come after there has been an adequate amount of student/family input and feedback.”
LeMonds cited a few potential downsides to having two lunch periods, including limiting the options for club activities during lunch periods and eliminating a window for additional academic support currently in the schedule. He added that such a change would penalize a majority of students for the actions of the few that were involved in fights.
“Adding to this point is MMSD’s practice that all high schools have the same bell schedule, therefore, what is imposed at one school would be imposed at all schools,” LeMonds wrote.
He further suggested that it might not deter fights, regardless.
“Historically, we have found many fights to be ‘pre-arranged’ ahead of time and outside of school,” he wrote. “Those students determined to fight, and those students who want to engage as spectators to watch (or record) a fight, will continue to leave campus in order to do so.”
Anderson, however, is concerned that means changing nothing, putting the pressure back on the MOMs.
“I'm looking at next year going, if we’re not out there, the same thing’s going to happen," she said. "But at the same time, we can’t do it by ourselves.”
The group is hoping to raise $7,250 to cover snacks for the fall. Donations can be made through Just Dane’s website, which also features a form to sign up as a volunteer to help the group.
Kilfoy-Flores said the group would appreciate some more support from the district, including some funding, as they look to purchase snacks to give out to students outside the school, given their success and the time they’ve dedicated.
“I haven’t heard any plan from the district,” she said. “We as moms decided we absolutely need to be there again, because we know that it made an obvious difference.
“So we’re going to be there with or without the district having a plan, and we have a plan.”
Success last year
The beginning of last school year featured a series of incidents that left some parents worried about the safety of their students.
An early November incident outside the school drew at least 15 Madison police officers and left eight students treated for irritation as a result of the officers using pepper spray to break up fights. Later that day, superintendent Jenkins and Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes called for the community’s help in stopping the fights at school.
The MOMs responded, beginning to cover lunches daily outside of the school building, offering snacks and becoming friendly and familiar faces.
“The whole vibe, the whole energy of lunch, everything changed,” Anderson said.
She recalled a few specific incidents in which the MOMs were able to redirect students until school staff could intervene. Kilfoy-Flores said it was powerful to see how important a few kind words could be for a student having a bad day.
“It felt great knowing that such a simple gesture could be so meaningful,” she said. “Not simple in that it didn’t take a lot of coordination, but simple in handing out a snack and giving kids some encouragement.”
As COVID-19 policies changed, the district began allowing volunteers back inside buildings, and Anderson said those with MOMs received approval to volunteer. They felt their presence was more important outside, however.
Kilfoy-Flores said the group initially felt as though the district treated them as a “nuisance,” but eventually leaders recognized they were making a difference.
“There’s a lot more that could be done on the administrative side, on the district to be working with the Moms on a Mission,” she said. “You have people here who are willing to volunteer their time and their energy. I wish that the district was utilizing that in a more constructive and productive way.”