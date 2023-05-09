While more than 60 teaching positions are up for elimination in the 2023-24 Madison Metropolitan School District budget proposal, one half-time position cut has become a focus for criticism.
At Monday night’s School Board Operations Work Group meeting, 11 people wrote and one person spoke in support of reinstating a 0.5 full-time equivalent position, or FTE, for the district’s Legacy program partnership with Operation Fresh Start. Those who submitted written comments included MMSD teachers and counselors.
The Legacy program helps people ages 16-24 earn their high school diploma and a driver’s license while they get work experience by improving parks or building affordable housing.
One of the written comments Monday came from Erich Eifler, the teacher who currently holds the position. He wrote that his concerns “do not have to do with my employment,” as he would be reassigned elsewhere in the district. Instead, his concerns are with “the flimsy reasoning that is being used to justify the decision.
"The statement explaining the decision speaks of the district’s ‘opportunity to realign our goals,’ but then offers no explanation of those goals except for desiring ‘consistency’ across contracted programs,” Eifler wrote. “Each (alternative education) program serve a unique set of non-traditional learners and meets the needs of those students differently.”
He suggested that “programmatic continuity” would serve the students “better than arbitrary administrative consistency.” Eifler further asked board members to "seek accountability, accuracy, and transparency around this budget decision.
"If there is a true need to make a change in the structure, please work to maintain the status-quo for the coming year," he wrote. "I would very happily work with the (Office of Youth Reengagement) team and administration over the course of the next year on a transition plan that minimizes the impact on my students."
MMSD administrators unveiled the budget proposal for next school year late last month, though the Operation Fresh Start cut became public in March. The board discussed a budget update Monday, and will eventually approve a preliminary budget at the end of June, with an opportunity for board members to propose and vote on amendments before that approval.
No board members brought up the OFS position during their discussion, but Nicki Vander Meulen has posted on her Facebook page that she believes the cut is “unacceptable.”
MMSD is facing a difficult budget year as enrollment declines, uncertainty surrounds the state budget and the district approaches the end of federal COVID-19 relief funding. The state has also not provided an increase in the per-student revenue limit over the past two years, which school district leaders around Wisconsin have said created an extremely difficult situation.
In an unsigned April 13 memo to board members explaining the OFS cut, included in the April 13 Weekly Update they receive, district leaders told board members that the change would bring it into alignment with how it treats other “paid programs,” or those with contracts. The memo stated that “teachers are not provided for any other service or program the district pays for.”
Other paid programs like Horizon High School, Omega School and Gateway to College require payment but not staffing, according to the memo.
“The shift in Operation Fresh Start (OFS) is an unfortunate example of how the lack of state funding is forcing school districts to choose between what is right and what is right,” MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote to the Cap Times in March. “OFS is a paid program, and as the district works through the process of strategic budgetary realignment, we are also ensuring consistency in how we invest in partnerships vs. paid programs or services.”
While the cut will likely save an estimated $12,000, according to an earlier memo from Operation Fresh Start, the district has said that it’s one of many “difficult decisions” that “will add up to significant savings," according to the memo.
OFS Deputy Director Brian McMahon, who spoke to the board Monday, said that if the position were cut, it would damage the relationship between MMSD and OFS and create practical concerns, as the staff member has direct relationships with district officials and school-based staff like counselors and social workers that students may need to access.
The position is one of three teachers working with students at OFS in the Legacy program, which enrolls about 45 Madison students each year. The organization fully funds two positions in addition to splitting the cost for Eifler’s role. That job has overseen students’ special education plans, McMahon said.
The program has seen referrals go “way up,” with 96 applicants last year and already 119 this year. Last year, he said, 85% of applicants were from MMSD, and this year that has risen to 90%.
“This is not the time to cut this important partnership,” he said.