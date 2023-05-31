High school often offers life lessons beyond the classroom for students. The pandemic provided even more opportunities for reflection for this year’s class. Here’s some of what they learned:
Leo Herrera Perez will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison this fall with plans to major in political science, though his career path remains to be decided.
“One thing that I’m very grateful about quarantine is that I got time to reflect on my emotions and myself,” he said. “For years, I was just focusing on work, pushing aside other things. If my friends needed help I’d be there, but if I needed help, it was like, let’s keep that for the weekend or for winter break, we’ll do that later.
“In the pandemic I learned to focus on myself when I need to.”
Sanjay Palta-Hill will attend Stanford University, likely pursuing a pre-med track inspired by his junior year experience.
“I’m kind of a perfectionist by nature – or, I was,” Palta-Hill said. “In the real world, you’re going to have obstacles that come up unexpectedly.
“What I’ve learned from this and I’ve gotten better at is just working through challenges and accepting that sometimes perfection isn’t attainable and that you have to do the best you can with what you’ve got.”
Gabby Shell, who will attend Northwestern University this fall to pursue journalism, learned to be “open to a bunch of different learning experiences.”
“I went in very focused on what I wanted to do, and I found myself taking a bunch of different classes that have introduced me to different things I could pursue in the future,” said Shell, who had planned to go into law when she began high school. “I took a lot of English classes and I really liked writing, and I took a journalism class also during COVID and it was really fun.”
Kelly Vazquez, who will attend UW-Madison next year to pursue psychology and neurobiology, said she tells her younger sister to “enjoy the moments you have, make sure you take pictures, make sure you start up conversations randomly and that’s how you’re going to meet the best people in your life.”
“Time goes by really quickly,” Vazquez said. “Regardless of if COVID had happened, I would still feel like it went by really quickly.”
Basketball and track and field gave Kiara Lewis “a chance to make new relationships with people and also I created new skills like learning how to talk to people, advocating for myself and just generally working hard to get better.” This fall, Lewis will attend Grambling State University. She plans to major in psychology and criminal justice.
“I learned about how to speak up for myself, because I know that if I don’t do it, nobody else will,” Lewis said. “I can use that as motivation to get things done so that I’m able to succeed.”
Joe Mueller will play football and pursue either business or criminal justice at Northern Michigan University.
“Sometimes you just have to accept loss, and COVID was kind of a loss for everyone,” Mueller said. “You have to sometimes make light of those experiences however you can, so making light of things is probably a big, big lesson that I was able to go through.”
This fall, Emmanuel Furlow will attend UW-Stevens Point, where he plans to wrestle and major in musical theater. He believes he’s leaving behind “a good word for people who deal with the exact same things I dealt with.”
“Just be yourself,” he said. “It’s OK if people talk about you because you know what you can do. Don’t hold back.
“It’s high school, things like that will happen, but don’t hold back from what you believe in.”
Yoanna Hoskins will attend Stanford University this fall.
“Knowing that I should be persevering no matter what happens because I can still achieve my goals is a lesson that I’ll carry with me,” Hoskins said.
Alex Vakar, who will pursue higher education at a university in Amsterdam or Germany this fall, believes that being part of the class of 2023 “means finding community where you can.”
“Just finding community anywhere that you can see it, anywhere you see the opportunity, to find it and take it,” Vakar said.