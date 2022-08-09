The Madison Metropolitan School District will share its COVID-19 safety protocols for the 2022-23 school year by the end of next week, according to an email Tuesday from district spokesperson Tim LeMonds.
In an email in late July, LeMonds told the Cap Times the district would announce its plans “shortly after” Public Health Madison & Dane County released its updated guidance for schools, which is expected “within the next couple weeks.”
Monday, PHMDC spokesperson Morgan Finke wrote in an email that PHMDC is “currently working on updated school guidance and we’ll have more to share in the coming weeks.”
MMSD’s first day of school is Sept. 1 for 4K, kindergarten, sixth and ninth graders, and Sept. 2 for the rest.
Last year, MMSD was the only Wisconsin school district to have a mask mandate in place for the entirety of the school year. Milwaukee Public Schools was nearly the same, but had two mask-optional days in April before returning to requiring masks.
For much of the 2021-22 school year, MMSD and the rest of Dane County’s school districts had to require masks under a PHMDC mask mandate that began in August 2021. PHMDC let that mandate expire March 1 and has not publicly mentioned a return to mandated masks at this time.
Most districts in Dane County phased out of their mandates or immediately ended them when the PHMDC requirement ended. MMSD did not do so until its summer semester, when it made masks optional.
Even while it was in place, PHMDC required masks only indoors, while MMSD added its own outdoor mask mandate until nearly the end of the school year.
Last fall’s PHMDC guidance for schools suggested promoting vaccinations, consistent mask usage, staying home when sick and physical distancing when possible, among other strategies to minimize the spread of COVID.
From the week of Aug. 18, 2021, through the week of May 30, 2022, MMSD students and staff reported 7,507 COVID cases. The Omicron wave in January and early February accounted for more than 3,000 of those cases.