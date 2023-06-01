The Madison Metropolitan School District is “committed to doing the hard work and restoring the integrity” of its communications team following the release of an employee complaint against spokesperson Tim LeMonds last Friday.
In an unsigned statement posted to its website Thursday and sent via email to reporters by Communications Manager Ian Folger, the district said it “will conduct a full review of the department operations, structure and human interaction in the coming months,” with no more specific timeline.
“At the same time, the District will have significant leadership changes this summer, and through those transitions we will work to reorganize and restore relationships that are essential to our success,” according to the statement. “We will work to build a positive workplace culture for employees.”
Those leadership changes include Superintendent Carlton Jenkins retiring and longtime administrator Lisa Kvistad taking over as interim superintendent during a search for the next permanent leader. Chief Financial Officer Ross MacPherson and General Legal Counsel Sherry Terrell-Webb are among other top leaders leaving this summer.
The statement said that while the district will address the issues within the communications department outlined in the complaint, it “will not allow administrative processes or personnel to distract from our focus on student achievement this graduation season” as the end of the school year approaches.
“We will work to rebuild relationships with journalists and news media, who act in the public interest,” the statement said. “We are committed to high-quality practices and will dedicate the time and attention necessary to achieve sustainable change.
“Today, however, we are in the next to last week of school, and District leaders are fully focused on our students — their accomplishments and celebrations.”
The complaint against LeMonds, who is the MMSD's executive director of communications and public affairs, was filed last October by three of his employees. They alleged workplace bullying and outlined instances of yelling at employees, talking behind their backs to their coworkers and negative statements about female journalists and the media.
Those statements included calling one female journalist a “pig of a journalist” and another “a horrible human being.” According to the complaint, multiple former employees in the department cited LeMonds as at least part of the reason they left their job.
“In writing this complaint, it is difficult to fully convey the effect years of screaming, demoralizing criticism, name-calling, belittling, lying and intimidation has had on us as employees,” the complaint states. “For current employees, every day there is a gnawing knot in the pit of our stomachs, a constant anxiety that one phone call or unsuspecting Zoom meeting could end with being yelled at or having our jobs threatened.”
The district’s investigation found insufficient evidence to punish LeMonds.
Thursday’s statement acknowledges that “the information shared publicly last week was difficult for all individuals mentioned in the documents, as well as for those who interact with them,” and said it is “abundantly clear that there are relational problems” within the communications team to address.
“To our employees, we are committed to listening to your concerns and addressing them,” the statement said. “To members of the media, we respect your role and responsibilities and the significance of the First Amendment in safeguarding our democracy.”
The statement only mentions LeMonds in reference to the court case, and does not use his full name at any point nor directly addresses the allegations in the employee complaint.
LeMonds sued MMSD this spring to try to stop the district from releasing the complaint in response to a public records request. Last week, he lost that case.