Teachers will make $40 an hour this summer working in the Madison Metropolitan School District’s summer school program.
The Madison School Board approved an increase in pay Monday for this summer on a 6 to 1 vote, hoping to avoid what happened last summer when hundreds of students were unenrolled from summer programming amid a staffing shortage. A change in pay for summers beyond 2023 will require a change to the Employee Handbook, which will be discussed in the future.
Associate Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Cindy Green said the district “would like to begin hiring as soon as possible” for summer school staff, which made Monday’s vote significant.
“Hiring for summer school staff across the entire Dane County and other places is happening now,” Green said. “We cannot secure our programming for our students without knowing who will be in front of our students.”
In summer 2022, staff made $28 an hour for summer school, above the $25 an hour outlined in the Employee Handbook but a cut from $40 in summer 2021, which came just a few months after students first returned to school buildings amid the pandemic.
Madison Teachers Inc. suggested the drop played a significant part in the district not finding enough staff to maintain its enrollment last summer.
MTI President Michael Jones wrote in an email that the union supported Monday’s change after advocating for it “for the past couple of years,” but that the union would like a pay increase for summer school support staff, as well. That includes education assistants, security staff, clerical staff and nursing assistants, among other positions.
“Failure to (increase their pay) might see important jobs go unfilled and impact the quality of programming for our scholars,” Jones wrote. “Since ESPs (education support professionals) and hourly staff rely on these hours and wages over the summer (as they are not salaried staff), we need to ensure that all workers are fairly paid during this critical time to ensure retention and recruitment for important open jobs heading into the fall.”
Board member Nicki Vander Meulen, the lone vote against the increase, proposed an amendment that would have raised teachers’ hourly pay to $35 an hour instead of $40 an hour, while also raising the pay of special education assistants. It failed by a vote of 6 to 1 against, with only Vander Meulen voting for her amendment.
Vander Meulen wrote in a statement following the vote that she voted against the increase to $40 for teachers because she was concerned that not increasing pay for SEAs would limit the number of students with disabilities who could participate.
Green explained that hourly workers, like SEAs, make the same rate over the summer that they do during the school year, while teachers are paid based on the Employee Handbook or a School Board motion to supersede it.
“In summer school for teachers in the past, they have gotten a rate that is most likely less than their contract rate, or their hourly rate they get during the school year,” Green said. “Even at $40 an hour, that is less than the average teacher’s salary, hourly wage, during the school year.”
The increase to $40 an hour costs about $700,000 more than paying $28 an hour, but district officials said it was already built into the budget. The costs for a six-week summer semester program totals $3.4 million, according to the district, not including the Summer Arts Academy, which is a separate budget item.
The program could have up to 4,000 students enrolled with that budget.