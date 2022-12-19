Madison ninth and 10th graders will continue to have multiple ways to achieve honors credits after the School Board voted Monday to maintain standalone honors classes while expanding earned honors opportunities.
The vote was the culmination of years of discussion around the ongoing demographic disparities inside standalone honors classrooms. District administration had planned to end standalone honors altogether for ninth graders next year and 10th graders the year after, shifting all honors work to the earned honors system.
After discussions in both October and December, though, the School Board decided to support the district’s expansion of the latter but hold off on eliminating the former. Monday night, the board voted unanimously to expand earned honors, but was split on a 4-3 vote to maintain standalone honors classes for now.
“This is a decision we need to make as a community and we need to be prepared for in a way that allows all of us to work together,” board president Ali Muldrow said, explaining her vote to maintain standalone honors.
Savion Castro, Nichelle Nichols and Maia Pearson voted to eliminate standalone honors classes, with each expressing an interest in making all classrooms rigorous opportunities where students can pursue their interests. The change does not affect Advanced Placement classes.
In earned honors, students in general education classrooms can receive an honors designation in the four core academic subjects on their transcript without having to enroll in the honors version of a class. In the already-existing earned honors classrooms, students can earn the designation with the following two achievements:
• Earning a 90% or higher average on specific “performance assessment” tests and projects
• Maintain a C or higher grade in the course
According to the proposed implementation timeline, East, Memorial and West have already implemented earned honors across all four areas of ninth grade coursework: algebra, English 1, U.S. history and biology/integrated science. La Follette, however, has not started on algebra and has only partially implemented it for history and science.
For 10th grade classes, only West has already implemented earned honors across all four subjects: geometry, Algebra 2, English 2, world history and chemistry. The other three large high schools are at varying stages:
• East: Implemented for English, history, chemistry; not started for algebra, geometry
• La Follette: Implemented for English, chemistry; partial implementation for history; not started for algebra, geometry
• Memorial: Implemented for geometry; partial implementation for English, history, chemistry; not started for algebra
According to the plan, La Follette will add history and science for its ninth graders by next fall. By fall 2024, East, La Follette and Memorial will have implemented earned honors for all of their 10th grade classes.
As of earlier Monday, course guides for the 2023-24 school year did not show standalone honors options, as district leaders began to make changes following their proposal in November without a board vote. Last week, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said that if the board voted against eliminating standalone honors, the district “would add back stand-alone courses as an option for next year, and communicate with families who may be interested in changing their course selection.”
The district has not publicly shared the demographics of honors classes this year, and last week told the Wisconsin State Journal it would have to submit an open records request to receive that information. In prior years, though, white students have been overrepresented in those classrooms compared with the overall student population.
What’s the issue?
For years, the district has discussed how to reduce disparities in standalone honors class demographics.
An April 2021 presentation to the School Board shows that in 2018-19, 54% of students in non-standalone honors classes were students of color, while just 41% of students in standalone honors classes were students of color. The district’s four high schools overall had 55.2% students of color that year.
Proponents of eliminating standalone honors classes, including some teachers who have implemented earned honors in their classrooms, have suggested the current system creates segregated classrooms within buildings. Pearson, Castro and Nichols, the three votes to eliminate standalone honors, have spoken of their personal experiences as parents or students in MMSD classrooms.
It can create an imposter syndrome, they said, making a student question if they belong in that space.
“Those feelings do make it feel as though you cannot achieve,” Pearson said earlier this month. “It’s not saying those kids don’t have the capabilities to be a part of it, it’s that they don’t have the access.”
West High School English teacher Bri Marshall told board members during a discussion earlier this month that teachers are “highly equipped, highly ready, highly invested in this work” to help students achieve to their highest potential.
“The biggest barrier we’re seeing with our students to honors-level coursework is the belief that they belong in an honors-level course and that they will be able to be successful there,” Marshall said.
Critics of the proposed change, however, worry that instead of increasing equity it is eliminating a rigorous option for students who want it, and that helping students of color needs to start earlier instead. Instead of eliminating these classes, they have said, the district needs to look at what it’s doing in earlier grades to prepare those students before they arrive in high school, both academically and in creating an atmosphere that encourages them to take more challenging classes.
Board members asked for a more detailed plan on the proposed changes and a more public process to get feedback from parents, students and staff. Earlier this month, board member Christina Gomez Schmidt suggested the district is already “making progress” in reducing the disparities, and stressed that they all agree something needs to be done about the disparities.
“We disagree on the readiness of this plan to do that and the metrics that we’re using to measure our effectiveness,” she said.
Divided perspectives
Public comments for Monday’s meeting showed a divide over the proposal.
Among 10 written comments on the subject submitted prior to the meeting, five supported keeping standalone honors and five supported the administration’s plan to end the classes in favor of only universal honors. All five in support of the administration’s plan were from staff or students, including Marshall, who spoke to the board on Dec. 5.
“For the past several years, as educators and district curricular leaders have passionately pioneered this work, the district has backpedaled,” Marshall wrote. “We’ve said we were moving forward, but given into vocal opponents fear and uncertainty.
“There has been a misconception that moving to Universal Honors somehow ‘takes away’ or lessens the value of some classes, that we have to maintain antiquated standalone Honors courses to ensure challenge and academic rigor for our ‘advanced learners.’ But on the contrary, (universal honors) increases the rigor and opportunity for all.”
Among the feedback against the change was a letter sent to the board Friday night with more than 75 parent signatures. The letter offered appreciation for staff efforts, but suggested “sweeping changes like eliminating stand alone honors classes will only contribute to the instability in our schools.”
“We are concerned about the communication, planning and implementation of this — especially as there has been minimal information, forums or outreach,” the letter states, which mirrored concerns in some of the other written feedback submitted for the meeting.
Three in-person speakers asked the board to keep standalone honors in place, with one online speaker during the meeting supporting eliminating standalone honors courses.
Each of the three speakers who wanted to maintain standalone honors spoke to the importance of community involvement in planning.
“In the end we are asking for collaboration with parents, students and staff so we can have a joint vision that we are all fully invested in so all students can reach their goals,” parent Liz Lauer, who submitted the letter to the board, said.
Patrice Hutchins, an East High School assistant principal and graduate, was the lone speaker during the meeting in support of the administration’s plan. She spoke of her personal experience in advanced classes as a student of color and said it is “not enough for our students to see peers who don’t look like them in the hallways or the cafeteria.”
“I distinctly remember telling (my school counselor) that I wanted some classes where I was seen as normal,” Hutchins said. “If universal honors was an option for me, I would’ve been pushed academically in a space that was safe for me emotionally.”
Student board representative Yoanna Hoskins, a La Follette High School senior, offered an advisory vote to maintain standalone honors classes based on a survey sent to her peers, which 593 of them responded to. Hoskins also spoke with her school’s Black Student Union, the district’s Student Senate and teachers in determining how to vote, she said.