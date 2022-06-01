Weekly COVID-19 cases among Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff dropped from the prior week for the first time since spring break.
The district’s public case count shows 332 reported cases the week of May 23, down from 401 the week prior and 339 the week before that. The 332 cases are still the seventh-highest weekly total in the 2021-22 school year.
Since Aug. 18, the district has totaled 7,194 cases among students and staff. There are more than 25,000 students and 5,000 staff members in MMSD.
This latest wave began after a trend of low weekly totals during March, which followed the Omicron wave peak in January when weekly cases reached as high as 817. The week of spring break showed 27 cases reported — likely in part due to low reporting amid the time off — but ever since the numbers have climbed, beginning with 101 cases the week following break.
The numbers grew to 149, 189 and 194 before jumping up to 315 the week of May 2.
Dane County as a whole saw a similar trend this spring and is also seeing a slight downturn at this point. According to the Public Health Madison & Dane County data dashboard, the county had a seven-day case average of 317.4 on May 30, down from as high as 392.9 on May 11.
On Tuesday, MMSD superintendent Carlton Jenkins shared with staff and families that he had tested positive for COVID and was experiencing “minor” symptoms. Jenkins said in the announcement he would continue to work remotely.
“Although safety protocols in our community continue to be relaxed, this serves as a reminder of how this virus is still very much in our community,” he said. “Therefore, I want to continue to raise the awareness of our students, families, and community on the importance of being fully vaccinated and wearing a mask when it is appropriate.”
The district kept its mask mandate in place even when Public Health Madison & Dane County ended its countywide mandate March 1, with two post-spring break announcements that it would continue. Officials cited recommendations from health advisers and the uptick in cases as reasons to keep masks indoors.
West High School had the most cases of any individual school for the second week in a row with 70. Last week, it set a record for the school year with 102.
Memorial and East high schools also had double-digit new cases the week of May 23, with 32 and 16, respectively.
At the middle school level, only Hamilton reached double digits for the week with 12. Among elementaries, meanwhile, Van Hise, Anana and Schenk all reached double digits with 13, 11 and 10, respectively.