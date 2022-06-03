The Madison Metropolitan School District informed hundreds of families this week they would not be able to send their child to the district’s summer school program, despite those families’ expressed interest in enrolling.
The email to inform families was signed by the Summer Semester Office, and not attributed to any individual employee. It pointed to “unanticipated staffing challenges” and a “tremendous amount of interest” in summer school as reasons for not enrolling about 17% of students who had signed up.
“We understand how this news may affect families in different ways, and we are committed to working with you to identify alternative resources,” the email states. “In the upcoming days, the district will continue its collaborative work with community partners to provide you with additional summer alternatives to consider.”
Summer school was slated to begin on June 20 and run through July 29. The cancellation means families whose children were unenrolled must now find other options. The district’s email to unenrolled families noted options like Madison School and Community Recreation programming for elementary students and learning resources on the district’s summer semester website, as well as the Madison Area Out-of-School-Time database and Madison Summer Camps.
MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email Friday that about 3,420 students are still enrolled in summer semester, and that to serve the additional 700 who had expressed interest the district would need approximately 100 additional staff.
“We are hopeful we will be able to continue to enroll more students as we expand programming in the upcoming weeks,” LeMonds wrote.
LeMonds did not explain how the district determined what students to unenroll.
Union: Pay cut to blame
In response to this news, Madison Teachers Inc. president Michael Jones wrote in an email that the union “expressed its concerns” in January over lower pay for summer semester than last year.
Jones said district leadership “expressed a confidence that our schools would be fully staffed and all scholars will receive the support that they deserve, regardless of the lower wages.”
“Wednesday’s announcement clearly indicates that they were wrong,” Jones wrote. “MMSD’s staff have spent 2+ years going above and beyond for our scholars, much to the detriment of our physical and emotional health.
“Our cups are empty and we need time to replenish them for the fall.”
Last year, teachers received $40 an hour for summer school. This year, the district dropped that rate to $28 an hour. Jones wrote that MTI believes those who are working this summer should be paid the same wages staff earned last summer.
At a February 2021 Operations Work Group meeting discussing the summer 2021 semester, director of summer learning Nicole Schaefer told the board they were considering raising summer school pay “to really attract that high-quality teacher who is going to be there for kids to really do their very, very best to grow them as learners and to really get results.”
MMSD chief financial officer Ross MacPherson told the School Board in March 2022 that the $40 an hour, given a lower budget overall for summer semester this year, was “not a sustainable practice.”
“In years past we’ve used $25 an hour as our extended employment rate for summer semester, and at this point we are acknowledging there is a need for an inflationary adjustment of those costs going back to an operational budget,” MacPherson said. MacPherson recommended the $28-an-hour rate.
Summer Arts Academy
Last year, the district budgeted $6.2 million for summer semester as part of a “surge strategy” using federal COVID-19 relief dollars. This year, the budget is $3.8 million, though that’s still above the $2.6 million spent on summer 2020 summer school, which was entirely virtual.
Instead of maintaining the summer pay increase, the district will direct COVID-19 relief funds to other initiatives this year. That includes $1.3 million on a new Summer Arts Academy, running in addition to traditional summer school.
The Arts Academy includes class offerings like Hip Hop Dance, Introduction to Guitar, Musical Theatre Performance and Production, and Portraits and Museums. As of early May, the district had 220 enrollees for about 600 spots for grades 6-12.
Traditional summer school has a vision of being ”a learning support for students who meet criteria and will use summer learning to stay on track for graduation to become college, career and community ready,” according to a presentation to the School Board this spring.
In traditional summer school, students in grades 4K-8 focus on reading, math and social and emotional learning. High school students focus on credit recovery opportunities, ACT preparation and social and emotional learning.
The district targeted 20% of current enrollment for grades 4K-8 to be part of summer semester, while high school enrollment depended on criteria and students’ plans to meet graduation requirements. Invites for lower grades were based on standards a student had not met in language arts, math, attendance rate or GPA.
Enrollment on the rebound
A Wisconsin Policy Forum report earlier this spring found that statewide, summer school enrollment rebounded in 2021 to 88.3% of pre-pandemic enrollment in 2019.
While MMSD’s enrollment last year rebounded by 73.7% of the 2019 enrollment, it still lagged behind the statewide rate. According to the WPF report, “few explanations directly addressed why enrollment did not fully rebound for 2021.”
“Families and students were eager to come back, but a shortage of available staff left supply unable to meet demand,” the report states. One district official “cited staff burnout as a primary driver of the shortage. Other reasons for the incomplete recovery may have included continued public health concerns or decisions to gradually restore programming.”
According to Jones at MTI, the union worries that low staffing is “a harbinger of things to come in the fall,” pointing to the ongoing staffing shortages this school year and the district’s 2% base wage increase offer.
“Our district can no longer play this game of pitting our employees’ love of the children they serve against their need to put food on the table and their ability to take care of themselves and their families,” Jones wrote.