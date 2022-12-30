Pre-winter break COVID cases among Madison Metropolitan School District staff and students nearly doubled this school year from last.
In total, from the week of Aug. 29 through the week of Dec. 19, 2,013 students and staff have tested positive for COVID, according to the district’s case tracker. Last year, from the week of Sept. 1 through the week of Dec. 22, 1,184 students and staff tested positive.
The major difference came early in the year, as weekly case rates were mostly above 100 through the first month of the school year, peaking the week of Sept. 12 with 272. The week of Oct. 17 saw cases drop below 100 for the first time since the school year began, and numbers got as low as 47 the week of Nov. 21 — the week of Thanksgiving.
The week after Thanksgiving saw a jump up to 138 positives, followed by 118, 134 and 55 to close out the pre-winter break period. That's similar to last year's stark jump toward the end of the calendar year, which quickly grew into a crisis that contributed to an extended winter break amid the Omicron surge.
Last year, Public Health Madison & Dane County had a mask mandate in place for all K-12 schools that remained until March. At that point, MMSD continued its own mask mandate, as well.
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email Thursday that while the numbers are higher than last year, “as a community we have a much different immunity profile.”
“Most people have had COVID, are fully vaccinated or both,” LeMonds wrote. “This has allowed for some degree of immunity for the vast majority of our community. Therefore, the district will continue its current protocols with strong universal mitigation measures for the foreseeable future.”
While those mitigations have not included a mask mandate this year, mitigations that are in place include recommendations for handwashing, respiratory etiquette, and monitoring symptoms.
Memorial High School has the highest case numbers for this school year at 193, followed by the other three comprehensive high schools: West at 178, East at 128 and La Follette at 120.
Among middle schools, Hamilton and Toki are the two that have seen more than 50 cases, with 58 and 53, respectively. The other middle schools range from 12 at Badger Rock to 43 at Sennett.
At the elementary school level, three schools have reached 50 cases: Olson with 55, Randall with 53 and Shorewood with 50. Other elementaries range from nine cases at Lindbergh to 46 at Muir.
Some area school districts discontinued their dashboards this school year, including the Verona, Sun Prairie, Oregon, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, DeForest and Middleton-Cross Plains districts. They cited a variety of reasons for the shift, including the increasing prevalence of at-home tests that may not be reported.