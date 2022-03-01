The Madison Metropolitan School District will apply for three waivers from state requirements, including instructional minutes.
The Madison School Board Monday supported administrators’ plans to submit the waiver requests to the state Department of Public Instruction. The waivers cover state requirements on instructional time, attendance enforcement and teacher evaluations.
“These waivers serve to provide the district with increased flexibility to respond to needs as the COVID19 pandemic continues,” MMSD chief academic officer Marvin Pryor wrote in a memo to the board.
The only non-unanimous vote came on the instructional time waiver request. Pryor wrote in the memo the district still intends to meet the state’s required hours of instruction for students, but the three-day extension of winter break in early January means the district needs “flexibility to meet the needs of our students.”
“Our weather is unpredictable as well,” MMSD legal counsel Sherry Terrell-Webb told the board. “While we may be OK right now, we can’t calculate in the future we will be, and unfortunately you do have to submit the waiver in a time where right now we may be OK but there is the possibility that we won’t be.”
The district was initially scheduled to return to buildings Jan. 3, but extended winter break through Jan. 5 and moved to virtual instruction Jan. 6 and 7 amid the Omicron surge. Students returned to in-person school on Jan. 10. Those three days, combined with the bad weather day on Feb. 22, meant officials wanted to be on the safe side in case of future closures, though they did not share with the board how close they were to being below the required thresholds.
Wisconsin requires 437 hours of direct instruction in kindergarten, at least 1,050 hours of direct instruction in grades one through six, and at least 1,137 hours of direct instruction in grades seven through 12.
Board member Cris Carusi was the lone vote against the waiver request, and cited the lost instructional time during the pandemic as a significant concern, despite understanding the need for flexibility.
“Our students lost a lot of instructional time last year and I don’t know if I want too much flexibility this year to lose more instructional time,” Carusi said.
Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said officials wanted to give themselves the “latitude” to make necessary decisions as the pandemic continues. They are also considering the social and emotional learning, and mental health of students and staff should they have to add days at the end of the year to meet state requirements.
“We’re really considering multiple factors, not only for our students but for our staff as well,” he said.
The attendance waiver rationale cites “some aspects of the law which may be challenging for us to meet.” Those include the statutory definition of truancy referring to a student missing “part of all” of a day, with attendance for virtual learning among elementary students particularly a challenge, according to the memo.
Students are considered “present” for virtual instruction if they do any of the following, the memo states:
- Virtually attend the synchronous, or live, real-time instruction; or
- Complete and submit an asynchronous, or independent learning task assigned by the teacher on the virtual learning platform; or
- Engage in two-way, academically-focused communication (phone call, email exchange, or office hours virtual visit) with a staff member
That makes it “difficult to technically document scholars who miss part of the day,” according to the memo.
Board members Christina Gomez Schmidt and Carusi asked for further discussion on attendance challenges at some point in the future.
“It would be helpful to understand that if we continue to offer virtual options beyond this school year how we can do attendance in virtual options and be in compliance with DPI,” Carusi said.
Additionally, state statutes require districts to include “the potential consequences of ‘fines or jail time’” in communications with parents about students who have missed too much school.
“Given these uncertain times when positive and supportive relationships are so crucial to our student/family engagement and school success, we would rather not be compelled to use this language in our communications with families,” Pryor wrote in the memo.
Finally, the “extreme staffing shortages in MMSD and around the country” have made authentically evaluating teachers difficult, according to the memo. The waiver request would adjust the state’s Educator Effectiveness process in multiple ways, though it would still make completing observations and providing feedback to educators “a priority.”
Other changes include not requiring the completion of student learning outcomes and professional practice goal documents and changing the cycle of evaluation for some educators.