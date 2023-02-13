Florida politics could play a role in what some Madison high school students learn next fall.
Memorial and East high schools are part of next year’s expanded pilot for the new Advanced Placement African American Studies course, which is debuting at about 60 schools across the U.S. this year and will be offered at a few hundred more in 2023-2024.
The new AP course has made national headlines in recent weeks, as the College Board released a new curriculum after weeks of public posturing from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. His administration wrote a letter to the board in January that the course would not be allowed in Florida because it ran afoul of a law that limits discussion of some concepts of race.
Many saw the board’s recent curriculum change as a response to that letter, but College Board officials have maintained that the changes were already in the works before the Republican governor's criticism and a part of the normal course-refining process. However, a letter from Florida officials, which The New York Times detailed Thursday, shows that the DeSantis administration was “in repeated contact” with the College Board about course concepts.
The College Board, in its own letter, denied that its contact with Florida officials affected the final course curriculum, and that its organization provides “states and departments of Education across the country with the information they request for inclusion of courses within their systems.”
“We care deeply that high school students in every state have access to these rigorous, high quality, college-level courses,” the letter states. “If any state expresses concerns during this process, we consider and incorporate such input only if it is academically valid.”
Despite all of the noise, students at Madison's East and Memorial will still have the opportunity to take the class beginning this fall. Marty Moe, social studies teacher leader for the Madison Metropolitan School District, told the Cap Times the pilot “really aligns with our core values and that idea of what we’re trying to prioritize in the district.”
“We’ve been trying to dig down deeper and deeper into the perspectives that we’re sharing and the resources that our students have access to, but I think this course actually can take that to another level,” Moe said.
The district will “prioritize our students” in Madison as it designs how exactly the course will look here, Moe said, with some “latitude and local control” outside of the framework from the College Board. “Social studies in general has gotten more national attention in this last year with a lot of the political rhetoric that’s happening,” he said.
“What’s happening in Florida, what’s happening potentially even in other parts of the state are not going to be what’s going to drive us to do what we need to do. You hear the noise, obviously, knowing that there’s always going to be potential political pushback, but I think just staying focused on our students and what’s right for them has to be front and center for us.”
Madison School Board member Savion Castro said he thinks “it is a good thing that we are offering more curriculum that speaks to the authentic African American experience,” but cautioned that the curriculum must tell a complete story.
“I think we need to be careful that we aren't using watered down lessons that we have seen in the past, because those can push the harmful and the wrong message to our students,” Castro said.
Without focusing on the hard truths of U.S. history along with “social movements that Black folks have pioneered,” Castro said, a class that sounds good on the surface can instead continue the “mythmaking of America,” which can have a significant impact on the future “material conditions” of the world.
“For example, if we have a course that waters down the experiences of Black people in this country, it will then influence whether people think that we have any duty to remedy those injustices,” he said. “So I think that's the danger of a watered down course and that's why I was disappointed with the College Board pretty much caving to Ron DeSantis.”
While the College Board has maintained that its changes to the course were unrelated to DeSantis’ criticisms in Florida, the timing of the curriculum release left many unconvinced. The new letter made public Thursday adds fuel to those concerns.
Bans on the discussion of certain issues around race or gender in some states, including Florida, have led to books being removed from classrooms and libraries.
In a response to the letter from Florida, the College Board wrote that “selection of topics for this course has been guided by feedback from educators, disciplinary experts, and principles that have long shaped AP courses.”
“We need to clarify that no topics were removed because they lacked educational value,” the letter states. “We believe all the topics listed in your letter have substantial educational value.”
The course’s four units cover a wide range of history, beginning with the “Origins of the African Diaspora,” moving to “Freedom, Enslavement and Resistance” for unit two, “The Practice of Freedom” for unit three and finally finishing with “Movements and Debates.”
Castro suggested that the process as it played out “was pretty much critical race theory actualized,” referring to the college-level theory about how racial discrimination is present within systems, and not always an individual action. Conservatives have used the term as a catch-all in recent years for lessons about racial history that they believe paint an unfairly negative picture of American history and culture.
“CRT talks about race being used as a tool for power and control and in many ways, the American classroom is the most contested space in U.S. politics,” Castro said. “Ron DeSantis fought for control over the U.S. classroom and won in this instance.”