The Madison Metropolitan School District will have another superintendent search on its hands this spring with Carlton Jenkins retiring this summer.
Jenkins’ departure will come after three years in the district’s top role during one of the most tumultuous periods in education in recent history. He arrived in Madison in August 2020 at the age of 54, just a month before the school year began virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
His tenure included historic successful referendums in November 2020, the decision to reopen in-person learning in March 2021, a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for staff put in place in fall 2021, the adoption of a new literacy curriculum and controversial changes to the Employee Handbook.
In an email announcing his decision, effective July 28, Jenkins wrote he shared his plans "with much sadness," but he wanted to spend more time with his family, particularly his grandson.
"There are times when we all struggle with choosing between 'doing what is right' and 'doing what is right,'" Jenkins wrote. "My three-year-old grandson, the joy of my life, is in his formative years, and I am looking forward to being more available to nurture and support his growth and development."
Madison Teachers Inc. President Michael Jones wrote in a statement that, "while the news is a surprise, we appreciate Dr. Jenkins' time as superintendent."
"It’s an incredibly demanding job and he came into the District at the beginning of the pandemic, from which we are still recovering," Jones said. "Dr. Jenkins' continued emphasis on doing better for our Black and brown students is something that the District, and our Union, must continue to focus on.
"We wish Dr. Jenkins well and will work with educators, the Board, and the community to find our way forward and define next steps."
School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen said she "thank(s) him for his service to the community and I wish him the best of luck." This will be Vander Meulen's third superintendent search process as a board member.
“I trust my board and I will work together in closed session to work on finding an appropriate solution and an appropriate superintendent and I look forward to the process," she said.
Board member Laura Simkin, elected last spring, wrote in a statement that "Dr. Jenkins has given to our MMSD community tremendous dedication, energy and focus."
The School Board hired Jenkins after its initial choice in early 2020, Matthew Gutiérrez, backed out of the job to stay in his Texas school district and support it through the early days of the pandemic. He remains in his superintendent role there.
The board reopened the search and Jenkins was one of two finalists.
That opening came after superintendent Jennifer Cheatham left the district for a position at Harvard University in summer 2019. Cheatham held the top job from 2013-19.
Jane Belmore took over for the 2019-20 school year as an interim superintendent, her second time in that role.
Notable moments
Over the 29 months since Jenkins took the position, there have been no shortage of significant moments.
Many of them centered around the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Weeks before Jenkins began, Belmore announced the 2020-21 school year would begin virtually, just as the 2019-20 school year had ended.
While Jenkins' administration chose to keep school virtual for much of the year, they announced in February 2021 that schools would reopen in March beginning with kindergarten. Other grades would phase in over the remaining weeks of the year, but students would also still have the option to attend virtually.
A couple of weeks after schools began to reopen that March, the School Board approved changes to layoff and reassignment criteria for staff. Jenkins and administrators pushed for the controversial changes, which were opposed by Madison Teachers Inc.
That June, Jenkins announced the district would return for full-time, five days a week in-person instruction in fall 2021.
Summer 2021 brought significant turnover in the central office, with longtime staff members including Kelly Ruppel, Mike Hernandez, Chad Wiese and Tremayne Clardy all leaving MMSD. (A similar level of turnover came this past summer, including a high number of principals leaving their schools.)
Just before the 2021-22 school year began, the School Board put a vaccine mandate in place with Jenkins' support.
The district also kept its mask mandate in place throughout the entire school year, though Public Health Madison & Dane County let its mandate expire in March 2022.
Severe staff shortages plagued the district once in-person instruction returned, part of a national crisis where educators reported exhaustion brought on, in part, by pandemic-related challenges. The shortages also forced the district to delay its return from winter break in early 2022 amid COVID's Omicron wave, which left many parents frustrated.
That spring, the School Board approved the purchase of new literacy curricula based around the "Science of Reading," an approach to teaching reading gaining popularity amid the longtime poor reading results for students in Madison and Wisconsin. Jenkins pushed the subject regularly throughout his tenure, including during his State of the District speech last week at East High School.
“I will keep talking about reading until every kid in Madison can read; if they’re in MMSD, if they’re in One City, if they’re in Edgewood, Country Day, I want every kid in our city, in our state to be able to read,” he said.
Spring and summer 2022 also brought another fight with MTI, though, as the district and School Board included a 3% base wage increase in the budget, less than the maximum 4.7% MTI wanted.
This fall, though, the board approved a $5 an hour wage increase for hundreds of hourly employees.
The early 2022-23 school year also brought controversy, as a middle school principal was fired for comments left on a job candidate's voicemail. Staff rallied to his defense, and his termination was eventually overturned by the School Board.
This story will be updated.